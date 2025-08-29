YNW Melly has replaced his longtime attorney, Raven Liberty, with Atlanta-based criminal defense lawyer Drew Findling, a move Liberty framed as a tactical shift in a case marred by years of delays and prosecutorial misconduct allegations.

In a statement, Liberty reflected on her six-and-a-half years representing Demons. He has been jailed without conviction since his 2019 arrest on double murder charges.

She said her tenure was defined by what she described as systemic violations by the Broward State Attorney’s Office. It includes a “textbook Brady violation” during Demons’ first trial. Alleged prosecutors withholding evidence favorable to the defense — resulted in the removal of the state’s lead prosecutor, according to Liberty.

Liberty also accused the prosecution of repeatedly stalling proceedings, extending Demons’ incarceration without a verdict. She further alleged that prosecutors secretly searched her digital records. Together, she argued, these actions demonstrated “no bottom” in the state’s willingness to breach ethical and constitutional standards.

YNW Melly’s Attorney Raven Liberty Speaks

Despite the acrimony, Liberty emphasized that her departure was a mutual decision reached with Demons and his broader defense team. She described the substitution as a strategy to shield the case from further prosecutorial delays and preserve Demons’ constitutional rights. Her exit, she added, frees her to pursue accountability. She contends should face sanctions from the Florida Bar and potential civil liability.

“Still, after discussions with Jamell and the broader team, we’ve come to the collective agreement that it’s in his best interest to move forward with new counsel,” Liberty said.

Liberty expressed confidence in Findling, who has represented high-profile clients including Cardi B and Gucci Mane, calling him “extremely capable” and predicting that Demons’ “long-overdue freedom” would soon follow.