YNW Melly Police Booking Photo
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - FEBRUARY 13: In this handout photo provided by the Broward's Sheriff's Office, rapper YNW Melly, real name Jamell Demons, is seen in a police booking photo after being charged with two counts of murder in the first degree February 13, 2019 in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. Demons allegedly conspired with Cortlen Henry to fatally shot two other Florida based rappers, Christopher Thomas Jr and Anthony Williams, October 26. (Photo by Broward's Sheriff's Office via Getty Images)
YNW Melly requested the substitution of legal counsel for the popular hip-hop attorney, Drew Findling, who represents Lil Durk.

YNW Melly has replaced his longtime attorney, Raven Liberty, with Atlanta-based criminal defense lawyer Drew Findling, a move Liberty framed as a tactical shift in a case marred by years of delays and prosecutorial misconduct allegations.

In a statement, Liberty reflected on her six-and-a-half years representing Demons. He has been jailed without conviction since his 2019 arrest on double murder charges.

She said her tenure was defined by what she described as systemic violations by the Broward State Attorney’s Office. It includes a “textbook Brady violation” during Demons’ first trial. Alleged prosecutors withholding evidence favorable to the defense — resulted in the removal of the state’s lead prosecutor, according to Liberty.

Liberty also accused the prosecution of repeatedly stalling proceedings, extending Demons’ incarceration without a verdict. She further alleged that prosecutors secretly searched her digital records. Together, she argued, these actions demonstrated “no bottom” in the state’s willingness to breach ethical and constitutional standards.

YNW Melly’s Attorney Raven Liberty Speaks

Despite the acrimony, Liberty emphasized that her departure was a mutual decision reached with Demons and his broader defense team. She described the substitution as a strategy to shield the case from further prosecutorial delays and preserve Demons’ constitutional rights. Her exit, she added, frees her to pursue accountability. She contends should face sanctions from the Florida Bar and potential civil liability.

“Still, after discussions with Jamell and the broader team, we’ve come to the collective agreement that it’s in his best interest to move forward with new counsel,” Liberty said.

Liberty expressed confidence in Findling, who has represented high-profile clients including Cardi B and Gucci Mane, calling him “extremely capable” and predicting that Demons’ “long-overdue freedom” would soon follow.

The move comes as Demons awaits retrial following a mistrial in 2023, when a jury deadlocked on the charges that he fatally shot two childhood friends in 2018. His case remains one of the most closely watched criminal proceedings in Florida, with each legal twist drawing scrutiny from both the music industry and the broader legal community. 

