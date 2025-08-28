50 Cent Reacts To YNW Melly's Efforts To Secure Prison Release

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 296 Views
50 Cent YNW Melly Efforts Secure Prison Release Hip Hop News
Jun 5, 2024; Washington, DC, USA; Recording artist Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson discusses increasing minority representation in the luxury spirits industry on June 5, 2024 in Washington.. Mandatory Credit: Josh Morgan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent has some thoughts on YNW Melly's request for a new legal team ahead of his double murder retrial in 2027.

50 Cent provides so much commentary on hip-hop these days that young fans might forget that their favs like YNW Melly are likely huge fans of his music. Even if you don't bump Get Rich Or Die Tryin' often, he still takes up a lot of space in the culture for his hot takes and reactions.

Most recently, the G-Unit mogul spoke on Melly's latest legal move ahead of his double murder retrial in 2027. For those unaware, he seeks new legal representation due to a witness tampering case against his former lawyer. Specifically, the Florida rapper – who has been in jail since 2019 – wants the help of veteran attorneys Drew Findling and Carey Haughwout.

"Melly gonna fvck around and come home fvcking wit Drew! That’s the right lawyer," 50 Cent wrote on Instagram in a post featuring coverage about this development. It seems like he's supportive of YNW Melly's prison release efforts, and perhaps he continues to speak about this case.

YNW Melly Lawyer

However, with the retrial date set for 2027, Fif and the rest of the world will have to wait a long time for answers. The frustration and indignation that this situation brought about will always cause conversations, but the folks engaging in them would rather not deal with these setbacks at all.

Sadly, while some aspects seem to get more promising with time, YNW Melly is less lucky elsewhere in court. He lost a lawsuit that made allegations about how he unlawfully and unjustly remains behind bars in allegedly subpar conditions despite no convictions and over six years of prison time. With his retrial developing at a slow but careful pace, we will see if there are any other narratives and loose ends to account for.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent's other recent interactions concerning younger MCs are far less supportive. You may have already heard "Hey Curtis," a ridiculous diss track that Dave Blunts sent his way. Their beef over Diddy and Kanye West is as salacious and merciless as it is comically irrelevant for fans. We'll see if 50 ever responds or if he just lets this roll off his shoulder.

