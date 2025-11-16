50 Cent Reacts To Fredo Bang's Alleged Lawsuit Over YNW Melly Case

50 Cent Fredo Bang Lawsuit YNW Melly Case
Fredo Bang performs at Beale Street Music Festival
50 Cent reacted to recently surfaced deposition footage featuring Fredo Bang, who was accused of picking YNW Melly up after alleged murder.

Many fans probably did not expect 50 Cent to cross over into the YNW Melly case tangentially involving Fredo Bang, but here we are. Via Instagram, the G-Unit mogul reacted to newly surfaced deposition footage featuring Fredo, which Mickey Truth caught on social media.

For those unaware, the rapper answered questions about his felony history in the deposition, denied receiving any criminal charges in the Melly case, and clarified that he wasn't a witness in this matter. But what was the deposition over? Numerous reports online suggest he's facing a $250K lawsuit tied to the Melly case, as prosecutors accused him of picking the YNW MC up after Melly allegedly murdered YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

However, take this with a grain of salt, as no official reports of a lawsuit against Bang in particular have emerged at press time. Rather, the more likely answer is that this deposition ties into YNW Juvy's family's civil wrongful death lawsuit against YNW Melly.

Nevertheless, 50 reacted to the new footage, laughing at Fredo Bang's reluctance to be a witness in the criminal case. "He said I’m a witness, what the fvck Yall talking about! LOL oh s**t ! Hahaha," he wrote.

Read More: YNW Melly Is Ready To Get His Legal Situation "Over With" According To Fredo Bang

50 Cent & Chris Eubank Jr.

For those unaware of 50 Cent and Fredo Bang's bond, the latter performed at the former's Humor & Harmony Weekend festival in Shreveport, Louisiana. Fredo is from Baton Rouge in the state, and he defended Fif when Hurricane Chris called him out for not showing local artists more love. "Hurricane, if he didn't put no Louisiana artists, Louisiana legends, who the f**k I am then?" he responded. Chris later clarified that he meant "Shreveport, not [the] whole state."

Elsewhere, 50 Cent just recently walked out Chris Eubank Jr. for his boxing match against Conor Benn yesterday (Saturday, November 15). Unfortunately for them, this didn't provide much luck, as Benn came out on top by the end.

As for YNW Melly, folks are still waiting on his double murder retrial. We will see if these civil developments end up impacting that case in any way. For now, though, Fredo Bang's status is a little vague.

Read More: 50 Cent Reacts To YNW Melly's Efforts To Secure Prison Release

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
