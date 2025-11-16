50 Cent Reacts To Fredo Bang's Alleged Lawsuit Over YNW Melly Case

Many fans probably did not expect 50 Cent to cross over into the YNW Melly case tangentially involving Fredo Bang, but here we are. Via Instagram, the G-Unit mogul reacted to newly surfaced deposition footage featuring Fredo, which Mickey Truth caught on social media.

For those unaware, the rapper answered questions about his felony history in the deposition, denied receiving any criminal charges in the Melly case, and clarified that he wasn't a witness in this matter. But what was the deposition over? Numerous reports online suggest he's facing a $250K lawsuit tied to the Melly case, as prosecutors accused him of picking the YNW MC up after Melly allegedly murdered YNW Juvy and YNW Sakchaser.

However, take this with a grain of salt, as no official reports of a lawsuit against Bang in particular have emerged at press time. Rather, the more likely answer is that this deposition ties into YNW Juvy's family's civil wrongful death lawsuit against YNW Melly.

Nevertheless, 50 reacted to the new footage, laughing at Fredo Bang's reluctance to be a witness in the criminal case. "He said I’m a witness, what the fvck Yall talking about! LOL oh s**t ! Hahaha," he wrote.

50 Cent & Chris Eubank Jr.

For those unaware of 50 Cent and Fredo Bang's bond, the latter performed at the former's Humor & Harmony Weekend festival in Shreveport, Louisiana. Fredo is from Baton Rouge in the state, and he defended Fif when Hurricane Chris called him out for not showing local artists more love. "Hurricane, if he didn't put no Louisiana artists, Louisiana legends, who the f**k I am then?" he responded. Chris later clarified that he meant "Shreveport, not [the] whole state."

Elsewhere, 50 Cent just recently walked out Chris Eubank Jr. for his boxing match against Conor Benn yesterday (Saturday, November 15). Unfortunately for them, this didn't provide much luck, as Benn came out on top by the end.