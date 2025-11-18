50 Cent Fed Up With New York After NFL Player Gets Shot

BY Caroline Fisher 438 Views
50 Cent Fed Up New York Hip Hop News
Jan 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 Cent watches during the game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent recently took to social media to encourage his fellow New Yorkers to consider Shreveport, Louisiana.

50 Cent never holds back when it comes to speaking his mind, despite whatever backlash he may receive for it. Recently, for example, he took to social media to encourage his fellow New Yorkers to consider choosing Shreveport, Louisiana over the Big Apple once and for all.

“In Louisiana, we value capitalism, not socialism. We reward success – not punish it. We work hard, not complain," a graphic he posted on Instagram read before ultimately getting deleted, "We cut taxes to win new business, we grow jobs – not government.”

“While you are rethinking New York City, rethink Louisiana All roads lead to Shreveport I’m not playing, but you can stay play for the jets and get shot!” he captioned the post. His message arrived shortly after New York Jets' Kris Boyd was shot outside of a restaurant on West 38th Street. Boyd is reportedly in stable condition.

50 Cent & Zohran Mamdani
CFL: Canadian Football League-Calgary Stampeders at BC Lions
Jun 15, 2024; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Rapper 50 Cent during pre-game of the game between the BC Lions and the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place. Simon Fearn / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This isn't the first time 50 Cent has expressed his dissatisfaction with the current state of New York, however. After Zohran Mamdani's big win earlier this month, he hopped on Instagram to make his feelings crystal clear. “New York is over pack it up, let’s go!" he wrote at the time. "THE MAN’S First job is Mayor MAMDANI run New York.”

Before that, Mamdani addressed Fif's past criticism during a conversation with Ari Melber on MSNBC’s The Beat. He said that while he stands by his tax plan, he also listens to "Many Men" from time to time.

"I think his intentions are good," 50 Cent wrote in response. "But his Tax plan is gonna run the big money out of the city and if he defunds the police they are gonna purge. 🤷 @50centaction. All Roads lead to SHREVEPORT !"

