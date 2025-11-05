50 Cent Suggests Zohran Mamdani Killed New York

50 Cent has made his thoughts on Zohran Mamdani crystal clear, and his latest victory hasn't changed anything. Today, the rapper took to Instagram to weigh in, indicating that he's far from pleased. “New York is over pack it up, let’s go!" he captioned an AI-generated image of a tombstone. "THE MAN’S First job is Mayor MAMDANI run New York.”

Fif's post comes shortly after Mamdani addressed his previous criticism during a conversation with Ari Melber on MSNBC’s The Beat this week. He admitted that he stills listens to "Many Men" from time to time, despite their differences.

“He’s a critic! I didn’t even know what my salary would be until I opened up Instagram and saw this thing that was like, ’50 Cent offers Mamdani x-amount of money,’" he remembered. "I was like, ‘That’s a very specific amount of money. Oh my god!’”

Read More: Zohran Mamdani Shades 50 Cent By Walking Out To Ja Rule For His Victory Speech

50 Cent & Zohran Mamdani

“I continue to think that having the top one percent on New York City who are making more than one million dollars a year, having them pay two percent more for an economic agenda that would transform every New Yorkers’ life, including their own, is something that is worth while," Mamdani continued. “The reason I say including their own is when you see a city like ours that is underfunding its city agencies, that is pulling back on the most basic things like library services and trash cans, everybody feels the effects of that."

In response, 50 Cent doubled down on his original take. "I think his intentions are good," he wrote. "But his Tax plan is gonna run the big money out of the city and if he defunds the police they are gonna purge. 🤷 @50centaction All Roads lead to SHREVEPORT !"