50 Cent Doubles Down On Why He Doesn’t Like Zohran Mamdani

During an appearance on The Breakfast Club earlier this year, Zohran Mamdani explained his tax plan, which quickly earned a response from 50 Cent. Shortly after the interview, the rapper shared his thoughts on the plan, making it clear that he doesn't approve. In one shady Instagram post, he even offered to pay Mamdani to leave town.

"Where did he come from? Whose friend is this? I’m not feeling this plan. No. I will give him $258,750 and a first class one-way ticket away from NY. I’m telling Trump what he said too!" Fif wrote at the time.

The Democratic socialist went on to address the criticism with Ari Melber on MSNBC’s The Beat this week. According to him, he stands by his economic agenda, but still listens to Fif's music from time to time.

“He’s a critic! I didn’t even know what my salary would be until I opened up Instagram and saw this thing that was like, ’50 Cent offers Mamdani x-amount of money,’" he recalled. "I was like, ‘That’s a very specific amount of money. Oh my god!’”

Zohran Mamdani & 50 Cent

“I continue to think that having the top one percent on New York City who are making more than one million dollars a year, having them pay two percent more for an economic agenda that would transform every New Yorkers’ life, including their own, is something that is worth while," Mamdani continued.

“The reason I say including their own is when you see a city like ours that is underfunding its city agencies, that is pulling back on the most basic things like library services and trash cans, everybody feels the effects of that,” he concluded.

Of course, it didn't take long for 50 Cent to respond again. He shared a clip of Mamdani's remarks on Instagram today, doubling down on his take. "I think his intentions are good," he captioned the post. "But his Tax plan is gonna run the big money out of the city and if he defunds the police they are gonna purge. 🤷 @50centaction All Roads lead to SHREVEPORT !"