Zohran Mamdani Dances To Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" While Clubbing In NYC

Zohran Mamdani works the crowd at the 2025 NYC Pride March on June 29 in New York City. © Yannick Peterhans/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Zohran Mamdani is currently leading in the majority of polls as the Democratic nominee New York City’s mayoral race.

Zohran Mamdani danced to Kendrick Lamar’s hit diss track, “Not Like Us,” while campaigning in New York City on Friday night. He spent Halloween night visiting various clubs, continuing to urge locals to get out and vote for him in the city’s mayoral election. Clips of him addressing a crowd while the track plays in the background have been going viral on social media.

"I am out here because we got three days until this election, and I want to make sure I tell everybody. We got three days to make history in this city, three days to make this a city everybody can afford," he said. "Are you ready to beat Andrew Cuomo? And, are you ready to make history? Let's do it together, my friends."

Throughout the night, Mamdani made appearances at Mood Ring, Elsewhere, and other popular locations in Brooklyn. He reportedly stayed out until at least 2:00 AM to do so.

Read More: Wu-Tang Clan Supports Democratic Nominee Zohran Mamdani’s Campaign Video At Final NYC Show

New York City Mayoral Election

Zohran Mamdani has run on a platform centered around making New York City affordable for all of its residents. This includes free buses, universal childcare, city-owned grocery stores, and a rent freeze on rent-stabilized apartments.

In the race, he's running against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whom he previously beat in the Democratic primary. This time around, Cuomo is running independently under his "Fight and Deliver Party" ticket. As for the Republican Party, they're represented by Curtis Sliwa.

On Sunday, Donald Trump spoke about the race with CNN's 60 Minutes. In doing so, he threatened to illegally withhold federal funding from New York City if Mamdani wins. He told that outlet, "It's gonna be hard for me as the president to give a lot of money to New York, because if you have a Communist running New York, all you're doing is wasting the money you're sending there," as caught by The Advocate. Trump also claimed to be "much better looking" than Mamdani.

Read More: 50 Cent Fires Back At Zohran Mamdani's "Breakfast Club" Diss

