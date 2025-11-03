Zohran Mamdani danced to Kendrick Lamar’s hit diss track, “Not Like Us,” while campaigning in New York City on Friday night. He spent Halloween night visiting various clubs, continuing to urge locals to get out and vote for him in the city’s mayoral election. Clips of him addressing a crowd while the track plays in the background have been going viral on social media.

"I am out here because we got three days until this election, and I want to make sure I tell everybody. We got three days to make history in this city, three days to make this a city everybody can afford," he said. "Are you ready to beat Andrew Cuomo? And, are you ready to make history? Let's do it together, my friends."

Throughout the night, Mamdani made appearances at Mood Ring, Elsewhere, and other popular locations in Brooklyn. He reportedly stayed out until at least 2:00 AM to do so.

New York City Mayoral Election

Zohran Mamdani has run on a platform centered around making New York City affordable for all of its residents. This includes free buses, universal childcare, city-owned grocery stores, and a rent freeze on rent-stabilized apartments.

In the race, he's running against former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, whom he previously beat in the Democratic primary. This time around, Cuomo is running independently under his "Fight and Deliver Party" ticket. As for the Republican Party, they're represented by Curtis Sliwa.