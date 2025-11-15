50 Cent Mocks Hurricane Chris Over G-Unit Studios In Shreveport

50 Cent has been making a lot of big business moves as of late, especially after cutting ties with Starz. The main project on his horizon is his massive G-Unit Film & Television Studios plan in Shreveport, Louisiana. As if teasing a building in the city wasn't enough, the G-Unit mogul mocked Hurricane Chris as well.

Via Instagram on Wednesday (November 12), he posted a picture of a big building with the G-Unit name on it. Given previous concept art and A.I.-generated images used to tease this project, fans are skeptical about its veracity. After all, according to AllHipHop, the actual studio headquarters are in Shreveport's Stageworks building.

Elsewhere, the publication also reported that this was the caption 50 used: "Oh No Christopher is not gonna like this one bit! LOL SHREVEPORT going up!" This was allegedly in reference to Hurricane Chris, who criticized 50 Cent's Shreveport dealings. He claimed that Fif's Humor & Harmony Weekend Festival didn't highlight local Louisiana talent, although Master P and Fredo Bang attended.

However, the actual caption of the post at press time instead reads this: "Oh No a hater is not gonna like this one bit ! LOL SHREVEPORT going up!"

50 Cent Diddy Feud

Screenshot via Instagram @50cent

Beyond this Hurricane Chris shade, though, 50 Cent has other targets to troll. A lot of his social media activity in recent years took aim at Diddy and his scandal. Recently, the court delayed Sean Combs' prison release date due to getting caught with homemade alcohol and making an unauthorized phone call. "Diddy gotta chill out so he can come home. want to throw him a party LOL," 50 wrote in a since-deleted post.

Meanwhile, we'll see if 50 Cent and Hurricane Chris' beef continues, if the original caption of this post even targeted him in the first place. Actually, it very much did. Chris directly responded to the caption in a comment under Fif's post. "Christopher was locked up by the same people you shaking hands with and faced a life sentence for defending himself the problem has never been u just your lack of knowledge and culture respect," he wrote.