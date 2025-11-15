50 Cent Mocks Hurricane Chris Over G-Unit Studios In Shreveport

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 944 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent G Unit Studios Shreveport Hurrican Chris Hip Hop News
Feb 18, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Recording artist 50 Cent and actor Chris Tucker look on during the first half of the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Hurricane Chris previously blasted 50 Cent for his Shreveport, Louisiana business moves while allegedly ignoring homegrown talent.

50 Cent has been making a lot of big business moves as of late, especially after cutting ties with Starz. The main project on his horizon is his massive G-Unit Film & Television Studios plan in Shreveport, Louisiana. As if teasing a building in the city wasn't enough, the G-Unit mogul mocked Hurricane Chris as well.

Via Instagram on Wednesday (November 12), he posted a picture of a big building with the G-Unit name on it. Given previous concept art and A.I.-generated images used to tease this project, fans are skeptical about its veracity. After all, according to AllHipHop, the actual studio headquarters are in Shreveport's Stageworks building.

Elsewhere, the publication also reported that this was the caption 50 used: "Oh No Christopher is not gonna like this one bit! LOL SHREVEPORT going up!" This was allegedly in reference to Hurricane Chris, who criticized 50 Cent's Shreveport dealings. He claimed that Fif's Humor & Harmony Weekend Festival didn't highlight local Louisiana talent, although Master P and Fredo Bang attended.

However, the actual caption of the post at press time instead reads this: "Oh No a hater is not gonna like this one bit ! LOL SHREVEPORT going up!"

Read More: The Politics Of 50 Cent & Ja Rule's Beef: How Hip-Hop Mobilized Zohran Mamdani’s Victorious Mayoral Campaign

50 Cent Diddy Feud

Screenshot 2025-11-15 at 1.11.12 PM
Screenshot via Instagram @50cent

Beyond this Hurricane Chris shade, though, 50 Cent has other targets to troll. A lot of his social media activity in recent years took aim at Diddy and his scandal. Recently, the court delayed Sean Combs' prison release date due to getting caught with homemade alcohol and making an unauthorized phone call. "Diddy gotta chill out so he can come home. want to throw him a party LOL," 50 wrote in a since-deleted post.

Meanwhile, we'll see if 50 Cent and Hurricane Chris' beef continues, if the original caption of this post even targeted him in the first place. Actually, it very much did. Chris directly responded to the caption in a comment under Fif's post. "Christopher was locked up by the same people you shaking hands with and faced a life sentence for defending himself the problem has never been u just your lack of knowledge and culture respect," he wrote.

Nevertheless, G-Unit Film & Television Studios continues to develop in big ways. Curtis Jackson's investments, partnerships, and expansions point to even more media success, paving the way for a post-Starz entertainment empire.

Read More: 50 Cent Celebrates As $50 Million Entertainment District In Shreveport Gets Approved

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Washington Wizards v Minnesota Timberwolves Pop Culture 50 Cent Addresses "Cheap Deal "Backlash To His Shreveport Studio 4.9K
"The Impact Atlanta" Season Two Premiere Music Hurricane Chris Claims He's Cool With 50 Cent After Dissing Him In Viral Rant 2.7K
Buffalo Bills v New York Jets TV 50 Cent Doesn't Feel Good About Louisiana's New Film Tax Cut 1.5K
Dr. Dre Honored with Star on The Hollywood Walk of Fame Music 50 Cent Launches G-Unit Film & Television Studio In Louisiana 881
Comments 0