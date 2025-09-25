It's already been a busy year for 50 Cent, and the multi-hyphenate shows no signs of slowing down. According to KTBS, the Shreveport City Council voted earlier this week to move forward with his plans to create the Film and Entertainment Gateway Economic Development District. The downtown zone will now be turned into a production and entertainment hub.

“This is one of the largest economic development deals in this city, in this region that we’re having,” District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor explained. Many community members are also calling for the district to undergo a name change to honor Sam Cooke and his connection to Shreveport.

“The name doesn’t say film or entertainment. It doesn’t say anything. This project is going to be the largest development in the history of North Central Louisiana, spearheaded by an African American,” resident Craig Lee noted. “Sam Cooke was inspired here to write ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ — that’s a branding opportunity the world would recognize.”

50 Cent later celebrated the win in an Instagram post. "Shreveport is gonna be the place to be, Art, music, film, Television and entertainment," he declared, also sharing a clip from the local news. "Let’s go !”

New business endeavors aren't all Fif is making headlines for these days, however. He's also still wrapped up in his feud with Dame Dash. This week, he even shut down his plea for a truce, making it clear he has no interest in reconciling.