50 Cent Celebrates As $50 Million Entertainment District In Shreveport Gets Approved

BY Caroline Fisher 737 Views
50 Cent Entertainment District Approved Hip Hop News
Feb 16, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Team Shannon coach 50 Cent on the red carpet before the All Star Celebrity Game at Lucas Oil Stadium. Trevor Ruszkowski / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent's team says that construction on Shreveport's new entertainment district will begin in the next few months.

It's already been a busy year for 50 Cent, and the multi-hyphenate shows no signs of slowing down. According to KTBS, the Shreveport City Council voted earlier this week to move forward with his plans to create the Film and Entertainment Gateway Economic Development District. The downtown zone will now be turned into a production and entertainment hub.

“This is one of the largest economic development deals in this city, in this region that we’re having,” District A Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor explained. Many community members are also calling for the district to undergo a name change to honor Sam Cooke and his connection to Shreveport.

“The name doesn’t say film or entertainment. It doesn’t say anything. This project is going to be the largest development in the history of North Central Louisiana, spearheaded by an African American,” resident Craig Lee noted. “Sam Cooke was inspired here to write ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’ — that’s a branding opportunity the world would recognize.”

50 Cent later celebrated the win in an Instagram post. "Shreveport is gonna be the place to be, Art, music, film, Television and entertainment," he declared, also sharing a clip from the local news. "Let’s go !”

50 Cent Dame Dash Beef
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at Houston Rockets
Jan 31, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Rapper 50 Cent watches during the game between the Houston Rockets and the New Orleans Pelicans at Toyota Center. Troy Taormina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

New business endeavors aren't all Fif is making headlines for these days, however. He's also still wrapped up in his feud with Dame Dash. This week, he even shut down his plea for a truce, making it clear he has no interest in reconciling.

“I agree with Dame [100] percent it’s better to work together,” he declared in an Instagram post. “We should sit down and figure out how to move forward. I believe we can create a path to more success. Oh wait. CAM just said f*ck Dame and his fake chat GPT law suit. so it’s f*ck you Dame."

