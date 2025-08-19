50 Cent & G-Unit Studios Working On Plans To Build Permanent G-Dome In Shreveport

May 27, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Curtis James Jackson III, known professionally as 50 Cent, is seen on court prior to the second quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals between the Indiana Pacers and the New York Knicks for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski via Imagn Images
50 Cent's G-Unit Studios has big plans for downtown Shreveport, Louisiana and one of their ideas includes building a Las Vegas-like Sphere.

One of 50 Cent's many entertainment projects, G-Unit Studios, is cooking up something huge in Shreveport, Louisiana. He's been tied to the city for the last couple of years, creating jobs and bringing economic prosperity to the city. It seems like folks living there will have even more opportunities thanks to a Caddo Parish Economic Development Committee meeting.

Per KSLA News 12, the group discussed, among other things, the "advancement and extension of the economic impact of the G-Unit Studios in Caddo Parish." The news station is conveying that there's a lot to be excited about, especially after hearing what Orville Hall wants to accomplish.

The growth adviser for G-Unit Studios says that he's collaborating with the state of Louisiana who will be helping fund these expansions. He, along with 50 Cent, want to follow in the footsteps of Las Vegas and build their own Sphere. They plan to call it the G-Dome.

Other general ideas include making G-Unit Studios more of an attraction for incoming tourists. But schematics and financial details are pretty unavailable right now. There's also timeline for when this could all be done by, with an NDA blocking us from learning more.

But despite Hall not being able to deliver on much else, he's promising that it will be a major benefit for the city. "So for the people of Shreveport, just watch what’s coming. Watch what’s coming. You’re in the right city," he said.

50 Cent G-Unit Studios

This will also be a permanent dome/sphere, and it seems like this idea has been bubbling up for about a year. In 2024, an inflatable version of the G-Dome popped up during the Humor & Harmony Weekend. If you remember, that's when it debuted and featured comedy, music, classic car shows, and celebrity basketball. 

It isn't happening this year but instead will relaunch in March of 2026. That was another one of the items the committee talked about.

Overall, this whole venture in Shreveport has been successful for 50 Cent. He even got his own day as a result of the G-Unit Studios opening there in 2024. On April 18, he received a ceremonial key to the city and told the citizens that he was excited to deliver big things.

"As someone who’s always believed in the transformative power of music, film and television, I’m really excited to show you the expansion of film and television through G-Unit Studios right here in Shreveport." 

