News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
My Profile
Drop a comment
Search input
Subscribe
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
My Profile
Sign in
Search input
News
Songs
Mixtapes
Music
Lifestyle
Sports
Sneakers
Politics
Tech
Top 100
Features
Reviews
Interviews
Editorials
Lists
Videos
Artists
Subscribe to Our Newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
g-dome
Latest
Popular
Today
|
Week
|
Month
|
Year
|
All Time
Music
50 Cent & G-Unit Studios Working On Plans To Build Permanent G-Dome In Shreveport
50 Cent's G-Unit Studios has big plans for downtown Shreveport, Louisiana and one of their ideas includes building a Las Vegas-like Sphere.
By
Zachary Horvath
August 19, 2025
52 Views