Dame Dash Wants To Squash Beef With Cam'ron & 50 Cent

Dame Dash thinks that he, 50 Cent, and Cam'ron can give folks an example of unity by working together on a joint production project.

Cam'ron recently expressed his belief that his beef with Dame Dash has reached a "point of no return," while that was probably the case a long time ago for 50 Cent. The former Roc-A-Fella executive issued some scathing attacks against both rappers as of late, but now, he realized that he would rather end their petty feud.

In a video Dame posted to social media, which The Art Of Dialogue caught on Twitter, he explained that he only beefed with Killa Cam because he wouldn't call him back. As for Fif, he thinks that the three of them could show folks an example of unity by collaborating on a production project together.

"Why am I beefing with Cam?" Dame Dash remarked concerning the Dipset member. "The only reason why is 'cause I just never got to talk to him. He publicly said he wasn't going to talk to me. But almost every OG from Harlem and everyone I respect is like, 'Yo, cut that s**t. It's embarrassing.' We could resolve this. I just want to talk to him. And it's over. [...] I'd prefer to squash this. I want to apologize to Harlem."

Dame Dash Cam'ron Beef

"If y'all want to sit down and work it out, I don't even want to be a part of that project that y'all doing," Dame Dash said of 50 Cent and Cam'ron. "I don't really understand what it is. But I feel like 50, Cam, me, if together, we show that we could be beefing, and then come together and maybe do a TV show together – something different. Or a movie, or something. Just showing the world that we can work together, and we would prove everyone wrong. They love us tearing each other down, and I'm not doing that s**t. And I apologize to my OGs for embarrassing y'all."

From there, Dame Dash also addressed his REVOLT claims. We will see if Cam'ron or 50 Cent respond to this olive branch from Dame. Whether or not they simply let bygones be bygones or actually collaborate on something is a mystery. Maybe this means he'll squash other conflicts in the near future.

