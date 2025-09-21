Cam'ron Explains Why He Booked Dame Dash's Son For "Talk With Flee" Episode Amid Feud

Cam'ron and Dame Dash's feud has only gotten deeper after the revelation of why Cam had Dame's son on his show. On the latest episode of Talk With Flee, the solo show that Cam does for Revolt, he revealed that Boogie Dash, Dame's son, was struggling financially. He asked for monetary help and he and Cam eventually agreed to an appearance on the show in exchange for an undisclosed sum.

“If you want to know the truth, Dame, this is what happened. Your son, a few weeks ago, called Larry asking for money. He needed money. Not last month, not last year, not a couple years ago,” Cam’ron said. Larry offered to pay Boogie for an appearance, where he and Cam would talk about music and movies. The appearance did not happen, and Dame instead accused Cam'ron of trying to manipulate his son.

But Cam did not agree with that assessment. "No, your son was broke. Hit Larry for some bread. Larry thought it’d be cool for you to come on the show,” Cam said in his response to Dame's Instagram video. “Like I said, could have been bad timing. But no, I ain’t going to diss your son. Your son needed money.”

Why Do Cam'ron And Dame Dash Have Beef?

Just a few days ago, Dame Dash announced intentions to sue Cam'ron for defamation for making alleged bad faith and false claims about his businesses. Dame is seeking $300 million in damages for alleged "reputational harm, emotional distress, and loss of business opportunities."

Cam feels as if their beef became unnecessarily personal, which he blames Dame for. After the latest Talk With Flee episode, he claims to be uninterested in any more back-and-forth exchanges. Tensions have been simmering for a while but only recently boiled over.