It's no secret that Dame Dash and Cam'ron don't get along, and now, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder has taken their feud to a whole new level. Recently, he filed a $300 million lawsuit against his former friend, alleging that he made various false and bad faith remarks about his businesses.

"I never hustled with @mr_camron he’s a civilian, but he’s f*cking with my family office and he’s now made my wife & 2 of my sons uncomfortable," he wrote on Instagram today. "I would never do anything violent. And I dont want anyone that loves me to do anything violent so this is the only way I can handle this. So this is my version of how the Godfather handled Fredo. I knew it was going to be one of my brothers I just didn’t know it was going to be you bro. And that does make me sad."

We’ll just have to let a judge decide like businessmen," Dash added. "And i don’t find it funny. I hope you dont have any houses in your name, they’re about to be mine 😂."

Dame Dash & Cam'ron Beef

Just a few hours later, Cam dropped his "When I See You" freestyle alongside an accompanying music video. In it, he trolls Dash, poking fun at his dental issues and much more.

Cam'ron's beef with Dash was reignited earlier this month when 50 Cent announced that he purchased the rights to Paid In Full and plans to turn it into a "premium" TV show. "If you like God Father of Harlem your gonna love this. Cam set to Executive produce along side me, if you want in get at him I’m out of the country," he declared.