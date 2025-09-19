Cam’ron Takes Shots At Dame Dash In New Freestyle Amid Lawsuit

BY Caroline Fisher 985 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Cam'ron Dame Dash Freestyle Hip Hop News
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 14: Camron attends the 99 &amp; 2000's party at Empire on January 14, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Thaddaeus McAdams/Getty Images)
This month, 50 Cent announced that he purchased the rights to "Paid In Full" and plans to turn it into a premium TV show alongside Cam'ron.

It's no secret that Dame Dash and Cam'ron don't get along, and now, the Roc-A-Fella co-founder has taken their feud to a whole new level. Recently, he filed a $300 million lawsuit against his former friend, alleging that he made various false and bad faith remarks about his businesses.

"I never hustled with @mr_camron he’s a civilian, but he’s f*cking with my family office and he’s now made my wife & 2 of my sons uncomfortable," he wrote on Instagram today. "I would never do anything violent. And I dont want anyone that loves me to do anything violent so this is the only way I can handle this. So this is my version of how the Godfather handled Fredo. I knew it was going to be one of my brothers I just didn’t know it was going to be you bro. And that does make me sad."

We’ll just have to let a judge decide like businessmen," Dash added. "And i don’t find it funny. I hope you dont have any houses in your name, they’re about to be mine 😂."

Read More: Dame Dash Launches Massive Defamation Lawsuit Against Cam'ron

Dame Dash & Cam'ron Beef

Just a few hours later, Cam dropped his "When I See You" freestyle alongside an accompanying music video. In it, he trolls Dash, poking fun at his dental issues and much more.

Cam'ron's beef with Dash was reignited earlier this month when 50 Cent announced that he purchased the rights to Paid In Full and plans to turn it into a "premium" TV show. "If you like God Father of Harlem your gonna love this. Cam set to Executive produce along side me, if you want in get at him I’m out of the country," he declared.

Dash proceeded to troll both of them upon hearing the news, prompting Cam to set the record straight. According to him, he tried to hep Dash out by getting him a show on Revolt. The only catch was that he'd have to be the executive producer, which Dash allegedly had a problem with.

Read More: Cam'ron Claims NBA YoungBoy Offered Dame Dash $2 Million For Roc-A-Fella Shares

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Dame Dash Defamation Lawsuit Camron Hip Hop News Music Dame Dash Launches Massive Defamation Lawsuit Against Cam'ron 3.3K
DipSet U.S.A. And Agenda Present: Cam'ron And Jim Jones Music Cam'ron Breaks Down Dame Dash Drama In A Fiery Response 1.9K
"For Khadija" Tribeca Festival After Party Music Cam'ron Claims NBA YoungBoy Offered Dame Dash $2 Million For Roc-A-Fella Shares 1034
One Court Draft Week Players House Party Music Cam'ron Kicks Adrien Broner Off "It Is What It Is" For Making Inappropriate Comments Towards Stat Baby 2.9K
Comments 0