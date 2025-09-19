Dame Dash Launches Massive Defamation Lawsuit Against Cam'ron

Dame Dash is in quite the financial bind these days, and it looks like he wants to secure some cash out of his beef with Cam'ron. According to Ahmed/The Ears on Twitter, he launched a defamation lawsuit against Cam for $300 million for making allegedly false and bad faith claims about his businesses.

This news reportedly comes from Dusko Poppington on Instagram, and shows a letter of formal demand from the legal representatives of plaintiffs Damon Dash, his partner Raquel Horn, and The Dash Group. Also, the letter included a specific breakdown of alleged examples of these defamation, unjust enrichment, business disparagement, tortious interference, conspiracy, and harassment accusations.

First, the letter mentions Cam'ron's comments about Dame Dash and his partner Raquel Horn, his diminishing of The Dash Group's business acumen, his references and attempts to reach out to Dame's sons, cutting him out of a cannabis deal he helped set up, unrightfully securing ownership and profit rights to the Dip Set Clothing Company (which Dame cofounded), and detailing confidential talks with Roc-A-Fella that damaged Dame's relationship with them and Jay-Z.

Dame Dash Cam'ron Lawsuit

Furthermore, this lawsuit seeks $300 million in damages for alleged "reputational harm, emotional distress, and loss of business opportunities," and alleged "business disparagement and financial interference" regarding The Dash Group. Also, the lawsuit gave the Dipset MC a list of demands to comply with within 14 days of receiving letter.

This list includes a cease and desist to halt Cam'ron's allegedly defamatory criticisms of Dame Dash, removing social media posts, issuing an apology online, giving Dame ownership rights in the Dip Set Clothing Company and the G5/Pink Mink cannabis company, accounting all profits and revenues from these companies, and preserve all communications, social media posts, and business records regarding Larry Smith and these companies.