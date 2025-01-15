Dame Dash Could Lose His Engagement Ring As Debts Remain Unpaid

Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures, who filed a lawsuit against Dame Dash in 2019, are hoping the Roc-A-Fella Records’ co-founder will lose his engagement ring to the auction block. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, their attorney, Christopher L. Brown, expressed his reasoning in a letter to Judge Robert Lehrbuger in the Southern District of New York. The request comes as Dame remains in debt with the plaintiffs.

“This office is counsel to the Plaintiffs in this matter,” the docs read. “Plaintiffs Josh Webber and Muddy Water Pictures LLC d/b/a Muddy Water Pictures, Inc. I write to supplement the record in regard to jewelry owned by Damon Dash for the upcoming hearing on January 22, 2025. Attached is a December 2021 article containing statements from Damon Dash relating to ownership of an ‘engagement ring’ gifted to him by Raquel Horn. See Exhibit A Dame Dash On His Fiancée Giving Him An Engagement Ring: ‘I Loved It.’ The ‘engagement ring’ is owned by Dash and subject to public auction.”

Dame Dash & Raquel Horn Celebrate Launch Of Dame Dash Studios

BURBANK, CA - APRIL 03: Raquel M. Horn and Damon Dash attend Damon Dash Celebrates the Launch of Dame Dash Studios at DDS33 on April 3, 2019, in Burbank, California. (Photo by Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Damon Dash Studios)

The attorney attached an interview with AllHipHop, in which Dame discussed the ring. His fiancée, Raquel Horn, gifted it to him. “I loved it. It was beautiful," he said. "She had already accepted my engagement. We’ve asked each other to marry each other so many times, but it’s my tax problems. We are almost there. We have a baby and we are so in love. It just goes without saying.”