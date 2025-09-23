50 Cent Brutally Rejects Dame Dash’s Truce Attempt

Dame Dash has been beefing with 50 Cent and Cam'ron for some time, but now, it looks like he's finally ready to put the past behind him. Earlier this month, he hopped online to propose a truce shortly after filing a $300 million lawsuit against the It Is What It Is host.

“50, Cam, me, if together we show that we could be beefing, pause, and then come together and maybe do a TV show together, something different, or a movie or something, just showing the world that we can work together, then we would prove everyone wrong,” he declared in a video shared on Instagram. “They love us tearing each other down, and I’m not doing that sh*t. I apologize to my OGs for embarrassing y’all, but I just wanted to talk to them. [Cam’ron] finally replied when I hit him with the lawsuit.”

“Let’s show the world that Black people can work together challenge… I’m not doing this corny sh*t no more. I got work to do," he captioned the post. "Let’s just resolve this and move forward collectively. Let’s show the world that they can’t divide us over bullsh*t. that jig is up.”

50 Cent & Dame Dash Beef

Sadly, Fif has since made it clear that he's not on board with a post of his own, slamming Dash in the process.

Recently, he reposted Dash's video on his Instagram page, making his stance known in his caption. “I agree with Dame [100] percent it’s better to work together,” he wrote. “We should sit down and figure out how to move forward. I believe we can create a path to more success. Oh wait. CAM just said f*ck Dame and his fake chat GPT law suit. so it’s f*ck you Dame."