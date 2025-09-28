Dame Dash Wants To Sue "The Breakfast Club" For Alleged Defamation

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 962 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Dame Dash Sue Breakfast Club Defamation Hip Hop News
Dame Dash attends WEtv's exclusive premiere of Growing Up Hip Hop: Season 3 at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on July 20, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for WE tv)
Dame Dash had a heated interaction with Charlamagne Tha God and the rest of "The Breakfast Club" during an on-air interview.

Dame Dash is facing a lot of conflict these days stemming from his personal and legal troubles in the worlds of hip-hop, business, and entertainment. In a new interview with Cam Capone News caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, he spoke on his on-air altercation with Charlamagne Tha God and The Breakfast Club and announced plans to sue them for alleged defamation.

"I'm suing The Breakfast Club, but I also sent a demand letter to the Chris Brown lawyer and everyone that was in that whole circle and scene," the Roc-A-Fella executive revealed. "The things is, we on the radio. So if you say I got dirty sneakers, playing or not, they can't see it. Then they're going to think I got on dirty sneakers. It's going to get into the algorithm. I don't want to hear that when I got on new sneakers.

"The people that have been f***ing with me, and I think it's been illegal the way they've been f***ing with me, I'm not going to take it to the street," Dame Dash remarked concerning the Breakfast Club fiasco. "'Cause I'm not in the street. I look at what President Donald Trump does. He sues people. What I didn't like is that they were lying. I didn't like that no matter what they saw, they were saying the opposite and putting a negative slant on it and not celebrating it. And what I really didn't like is the way they interviewed Ben Shapiro. Someone that triggers our culture constantly. They gave him the utmost respect. They let him talk."

Read More: Dame Dash Claims Jay-Z Stabbed Lance "Un" Rivera Over Charli Baltimore

Dame Dash 50 Cent Beef

Meanwhile, Dame Dash's truce attempts fell on unreceptive ears. When he tried to squash his feud with Cam'ron and 50 Cent, the latter was not having it at all.

"I agree with Dame [100] percent it’s better to work together,” he expressed. But there is a catch. “We should sit down and figure out how to move forward. I believe we can create a path to more success. Oh wait. CAM just said f**k Dame and his fake chat GPT law suit. so it’s f**k you Dame."

Read More: Cam'ron Explains Why He Booked Dame Dash's Son For "Talk With Flee" Episode Amid Feud

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Rejects Dame Dash Truce Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Brutally Rejects Dame Dash’s Truce Attempt 4.1K
Dame Dash Wants Squash Beef Camron 50 Cent Hip Hop News Music Dame Dash Wants To Squash Beef With Cam'ron & 50 Cent 2.3K
50 Cent X Mary J. Blige X A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Perform At Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Music 50 Cent Responds To Dame Dash Claiming He Doesn't Own Rights To "Paid in Full" 12.6K
dame dash Viral Dame Dash & Charlamagne Tha God's Heated Interview Devolves Into Schoolyard Insults 3.8K
Comments 0