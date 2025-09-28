Dame Dash Wants To Sue "The Breakfast Club" For Alleged Defamation

Dame Dash is facing a lot of conflict these days stemming from his personal and legal troubles in the worlds of hip-hop, business, and entertainment. In a new interview with Cam Capone News caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, he spoke on his on-air altercation with Charlamagne Tha God and The Breakfast Club and announced plans to sue them for alleged defamation.

"I'm suing The Breakfast Club, but I also sent a demand letter to the Chris Brown lawyer and everyone that was in that whole circle and scene," the Roc-A-Fella executive revealed. "The things is, we on the radio. So if you say I got dirty sneakers, playing or not, they can't see it. Then they're going to think I got on dirty sneakers. It's going to get into the algorithm. I don't want to hear that when I got on new sneakers.

"The people that have been f***ing with me, and I think it's been illegal the way they've been f***ing with me, I'm not going to take it to the street," Dame Dash remarked concerning the Breakfast Club fiasco. "'Cause I'm not in the street. I look at what President Donald Trump does. He sues people. What I didn't like is that they were lying. I didn't like that no matter what they saw, they were saying the opposite and putting a negative slant on it and not celebrating it. And what I really didn't like is the way they interviewed Ben Shapiro. Someone that triggers our culture constantly. They gave him the utmost respect. They let him talk."

Dame Dash 50 Cent Beef

Meanwhile, Dame Dash's truce attempts fell on unreceptive ears. When he tried to squash his feud with Cam'ron and 50 Cent, the latter was not having it at all.