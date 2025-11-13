50 Cent Mocks Diddy Over Delayed Prison Release Date

BY Caroline Fisher 512 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
50 Cent Diddy Delayed Release Hip Hop News
The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, it was reported that Diddy will have to spend even more time behind bars due to multiple violations at Fort Dix.

Diddy may have just begun his stay at Fort Dix, but already, he's earned himself even more time behind bars. Recently, it was reported that the mogul allegedly got caught with homemade alcohol, which he denies. He also took a three-way phone call shortly after getting transferred to the facility, which is strictly prohibited. As a result, his release date has been changed from May 8 to June 4 of 2028, per People Magazine.

As expected, one of the first people to weigh in on the new release date was Diddy's longtime foe, 50 Cent. He took to Instagram to poke fun at the Bad Boy founder in a since-deleted post. “Diddy gotta chill out so he can come home. want to throw him a party LOL,” it read.

This is far from the first time in recent months that Fif has trolled Diddy online, however. Earlier this month, it was also reported that the father of seven was bragging to his fellow inmates about potentially getting a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

Read More: Ja Rule Argues His Feud With 50 Cent Was Bad For New York Hip-Hop

50 Cent & Diddy Beef
Syndication: USA TODAY
Sean “Diddy” Combs introduces a tribute to “The Godfather” during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on March 27, 2022. Robert Hanashiro / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Of course, 50 Cent had something to say about this, too. “No he not pardoning you, you said some really nasty things,” he declared on Instagram at the time. “Stop crying, you’re in PC in Jersey, PUNK!” The caption was later changed to something a bit nicer.

"I told you he alright, got his appeal going, Diddy good ! Happy Birthday LOL," it read.

Before that, Fif shared his thoughts on some of the first photos of Diddy behind bars that started to make their rounds online in late October. In them, he seemed to doing well considering the circumstances, smiling and chatting with his peers. "He look happy to me, with all them handsome men around. GOOD MORNING NEW YORK CITY!” 50 Cent wrote.

Read More: The Politics Of 50 Cent & Ja Rule's Beef: How Hip-Hop Mobilized Zohran Mamdani’s Victorious Mayoral Campaign

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
50 Cent Diddy Alleged Prison Attack Hip Hop News Music 50 Cent Issues Ruthless Response To Diddy’s Alleged Prison Attack 24.7K
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Beef 50 Cent Trolls Diddy Over Reported Claims That Trump Will Pardon Him 1476
NBA: Los Angeles Clippers at Sacramento Kings Music 50 Cent Claims Diddy Is Looking A Little Too Happy In Prison 2.8K
NBA: Playoffs-New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Music 50 Cent Mocks Elon Musk’s Black Eye After Donald Trump Spat 2.3K
Comments 0