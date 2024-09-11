50 Cent Has Ruthless Comeback For Hurricane Chris After Boldly Claiming He's The Better Rapper

Fif is a savage, man.

In mid-August, 50 Cent and Louisiana native Hurricane Chris were trading shots thanks to the latter kicking things off. At the start of last month, the G-Unit head honcho put together the Humor & Harmony Weekend festival and spent a whopping $500,000 on security. Chris was not a fan of the budgeting and publicly called out Fif online. "That money could've went to help the motherf***ing youth. We don't need more money invested into the police". After going back and forth for a couple of days, Chris said that they smoothed things out. However, just two days ago, he decided to restart their beef for some reason.

This time, he proudly stated that he is the better artist at this point in his career and would outperform him. "You cannot out rap me. You do not make better music than me right now. Song making, he don't make better songs than me. If 50 was to make a song right now and I make a song right now I'mma smash that s***. I make music way better than 50 Cent. I know it's a fact". When you call out the "Candy Shop" MC like that it's eventually going to get back to him. This case is no exception to the rule, and 50 had quite the rebuttal for Chris.

50 Cent Embarrasses Hurricane Chris

He reshared a clip from that same Vlad TV interview when he was talking about Louisiana's lackluster educational system. In that segment, Chris pronounced "educational" incorrectly and that was all the ammo that 50 needed to disprove any of the former's claims. "🤨 this is what happens when the edunacational system fails you 🤷🏾‍♂️ IN THE 50 states of America. 🇺🇸 LOL", he expertly quipped. Chris replied in the comments with some laughing emojis and claimed that he was talking too fast. He also said that, "I corrected it yu looping the video with them good editors".

Later, Chris would respond with an old clip in which 50 states that he's a fan of 6ix9ine and Soulja Boy. He captioned the video, "🍭 🍭 🍭 I write 16s u like 16s 😂😂😂😂". Fans are siding with 50 on this one and letting Chris know that he messed with the wrong guy. What are your thoughts on 50 Cent's clap back after Hurricane Chris claimed he was the better rapper? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding 50 Cent and Hurricane Chris. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.