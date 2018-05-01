roast session
- GramYK Osiris & 21 Savage End Their Style Wars With A PhotoFollowing a social media beef centered around a custom Gucci jacket, YK Osiris and 21 Savage finally squashed their stylish differences by posing for a flick together.By Keenan Higgins
- MusicDiddy's Handwriting Gets Roasted After Gifting Chanel To Summer WalkerMusic vet Diddy gifted new age R&B sensation Summer Walker with a Chanel bag recently, but it was his handwriting on the note that got everyone's attention.By Keenan Higgins
- GramFreddie Gibbs Gets Roasted By Jay Versace On IG LiveHilarity ensues after Jay Versace and Freddie Gibbs link up on IG Live.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentDonald Trump Thought The Moon Was A Part Of Mars & Social Media Flamed HimDonald Trump was not spared by social media. By Aida C.
- EntertainmentBlueface Showcases Yeti-Sized Feet & Launches Instagram Roast SessionWhat is Blueface's shoe size?By Aida C.
- SportsDanica Patrick Roasts LeBron James, Odell Beckham Jr, & More During ESPY's MonologueWatch Danica Patrick’s opening monologue, where she roasts Lebron, OBJ, Tiger Woods and many more athletes.By Kevin Goddard
- Music50 Cent & Jim Jones Continue To Roast Each Other On IGThe two NYC veterans are having some good laughs at each other's expense.By Kevin Goddard
- MusicFrank Ocean Mocks Kanye West Further With Michelle Wolf Tumblr PostIf there's one thing we're thankful for regarding Kanye's tweets, it's Frank Ocean's resurgence.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentT.I. Shouts Out Michelle Wolf For Her Controversial White House Roast SessionMichelle Wolf has been invited to the BBQ. By Matthew Parizot