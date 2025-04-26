Charlamagne Tha God & Andrew Schulz Have Unrelenting Kanye West Session Over Wild Cousin Admission

BY Zachary Horvath 1.6K Views
Celebrity Sightings : Day Six - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023
PARIS, FRANCE - JANUARY 23: Ye is seen, outside Kenzo, during Paris Fashion Week - Menswear F/W 2022-2023, on January 23, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Charlamagne Tha God did give some credit to Kanye West on "The Breakfast Club" earlier this week, but that was all thrown out the window.

Following Kanye West's shocking tweet, the worst possible thing was for a comedian to discover it. Unfortunately, it did as Andrew Schulz and Charlamagne Tha God reacted together over the news. It's worth noting though that The Breakfast Club co-host already discussed the matter on said show.

There, he was a bit more empathetic after a caller commended Kanye West for being brave enough to speak on his incestuous relationship. In fact, he even shared his own traumatizing experience with the woman on the line. "Listen, I was getting molestated when I was 8 by a 20-year-old woman," he admitted.

In a way, Charlamagne agreed. "This is a topic that we should be discussing," he said in part. However, he feels that because it's Ye, it takes away from the impact of the message. "People are not gonna start coming out saying they sucked their cousin's penis."

Charlamagne continued, "I just can't take it serious because its coming from Kanye. Every week it's something with Kanye. That's all. Everything seems like a publicity stunt." So, yes ultimately the radio personality doesn't have the most respect for the Chicago rapper here. But him reacting with Andrew Schulz showed how he really felt about the tweet.

Kanye West Cousin

On their Brilliant Idiots platform, they had cruel joke after cruel joke for Kanye West. For example, Schulz, who's already in hot water with Kendrick Lamar fans, asked Charlamagne "What happened at 14?" referring to when says the incest stopped. That's when his fellow jokester replied, "Your tastebuds get a little bit stronger," he said which led to a hearty laugh from Schulz.

"Puberty starts to kick in, your tastebuds get stronger, or they begin to change. You don't eat the same things you used to eat as a kid," Charlamagne added. But the Kanye West roast session was far from over. They also went to suggest that Ye didn't stop with the homosexual behavior at 14, just with his cousin.

Moreover, Charlamagne claimed that Kanye has to be furious that people drew their attention to Shannon Sharpe's lawsuits and allegations after initially talking about his admission nonstop. There are plenty more quips above that you can check out. But they went to town and showed no mercy for someone who went through something so terrible.

As for the tweet itself, Ye posted this to his X on April 21: "This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t 'look at dirty magazines together' anymore. Perhaps in my self centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw. My dad had playboy magazines but the magazines I found in the top of my moms closet were different. My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d**k till I was 14. Tweet sent."

