Lil Durk Arrested On Murder-For-Hire Charges: A Breakdown Of The Allegations

Lil Durk was reportedly trying to board a flight to Italy when he was arrested.

While Lil Durk has seemingly made some positive changes in his life in recent times, the Chicago-born rapper’s alleged past has come back to haunt him. According to reports from ABC7, the FBI arrested the rapper, accusing him of paying money for a retaliatory attack on Quando Rondo in Los Angeles. As more details come forward, we’re breaking down everything we know about the situation right now.

OTF Members Picked Up By Feds Over Alleged Quando Rondo Murder Attempt

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: Quando Rondo attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Five individuals tied to Chicago's hip-hop collective "Only the Family" (OTF) face federal charges in Los Angeles, California, for allegedly conspiring to kill rapper Quando Rondo. Authorities linked these accusations to a supposed retaliatory attack following the 2020 killing of King Von, an artist and friend of OTF's founder, Lil Durk.

Charges & Allegations Against OTF Members

The feds charged the defendants—Kavon London Grant, Deandre Dontrell Wilson, Keith Jones, David Brian Lindsey, and Asa Houston—with conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, committing murder-for-hire resulting in death, and using a machine gun in a violent crime, according to the Chicago Tribune. If convicted, these charges carry severe penalties, including potential death sentences.

Prosecutors allege an unnamed OTF affiliate, who reportedly offered cash and music industry opportunities as incentives for killing Quando Rondo, directed the suspects. Authorities accused Lil Durk and OTF of using funds from OTF to cover travel and car rental expenses linked to the planned attack.

A Web Of Retaliation Following King Von’s Death

ATLANTA, GA - AUGUST 29: Rapper King Von attends Compound Saturday Nights at Compound on August 29, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

The charges stem from the 2020 killing of King Von, who died after an altercation with Quando Rondo outside an Atlanta nightclub that resulted in a fatal shooting. King Von, born Dayvon Bennett, had risen in the drill rap scene with popular tracks like "Crazy Story" and "Took Her to the O," thanks to Lil Durk's mentorship. Following Von's death, Durk allegedly offered a “bounty” on Quando Rondo, whose real name is Tyquian Bowman, as reported by FBI Special Agent Sarah Corcoran.

According to federal documents, the plan to kill Rondo took shape nearly two years later. On August 18, 2022, Durk’s associates were allegedly informed of Rondo’s stay at a Los Angeles hotel. Allegedly under Durk's orders, the OTF members traveled from Chicago to California, financed through Durk’s resources.

Quando Rondo narrowly escaped injury in August 2022 when gunmen attacked him and his family near a West Hollywood gas station. Bowman’s cousin, Saviay’a Robinson, 24, died in the incident, though Bowman and his sister emerged uninjured.

Detailed Surveillance & The Attack Plan

Court records detail how Deandre Wilson, Keith Jones, David Lindsey, Asa Houston, and a fifth, unnamed suspect arrived in Los Angeles and rendezvoused with top OTF associate Kayon Grant. Grant, who allegedly flew in on a private jet, provided accommodations, rented vehicles, and secured firearms, including a modified automatic machine gun. The group wore ski masks, provided by Grant, to conceal their identities.

The indictment outlines how the group tracked Rondo and Robinson, following their black Cadillac Escalade through multiple locations across Los Angeles, including a marijuana dispensary and a West Hollywood clothing store. When the Escalade eventually stopped at a gas station across from the Beverly Center, Houston reportedly positioned the vehicle for the ambush. Three men, including Jones and Lindsey, approached and opened fire, killing Robinson but missing Rondo.

Surveillance footage allegedly shows the vehicles tailing Bowman’s SUV as it traveled between a marijuana dispensary, clothing store, and ultimately to a gas station where the shooting occurred. Houston reportedly drove the Infiniti to an alley near the gas station, where Jones, Lindsey, and another accomplice exited to carry out the ambush.

Aftermath & Payment Arrangement

After the shooting, the suspects allegedly regrouped at a nearby In-N-Out Burger to discuss payment. The indictment states that the group then returned to Chicago, flying out from San Diego the next day. Payments for the attack were allegedly handled by Wilson, who distributed an undisclosed amount to Jones and Lindsey. Police arrested the suspects on Thursday in Chicago. They now face serious federal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire. Court records have yet to confirm attorney representation for the defendants.

Lil Durk’s Arrest & The Alleged Plot

The feds charged 32-year-old Lil Durk, whose legal name is Durk Banks, with "conspiracy to use interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death" for Lul Pab's murder. The FBI affidavit claims the revenge plot tied to the fatal shooting of King Von in 2020. "Mr. Banks is charged with orchestrating a cold-blooded murder that resulted in the death of a rival’s family member,” said Martin Estrada, United States Attorney. “Not only that, the shooting occurred in the open, at a gas station at a busy intersection, endangering many others in the area. If convicted, Durk, along with his co-defendants, could face a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Per Akademiks, the indictment lists Durk as Co-Conspirator 1. Authorities believe Durk’s Chicago-based collective, Only the Family (OTF), has played a central role in the scheme, with additional arrests potentially forthcoming. FBI agent arrested Lil Durk on Thursday night in South Florida and remains in federal custody. He reportedly tried to leave the country, with FBI agents intercepting him before he could board a flight to Italy. His representatives have not yet issued a public comment on the charges.

Durk’s Attempt To Evade Authorities

Following the arrests of his associates, Lil Durk reportedly made arrangements to flee the country, booking flights to Dubai, Switzerland, and, ultimately, a private flight to Italy. However, federal agents apprehended him in Miami before he could leave U.S. soil. Lil Durk and his co-defendants are being held as they await transfer to Los Angeles, where the case will proceed in federal court.

Durk No Longer Has The Key To The City

In recent weeks, Durk's philanthropic efforts and success have earned him the keys to two Chicago suburbs: Bellwood and Broadview. However, the recent developments have led one of the mayors to withdraw the honor. Mayor Katrina Thompson of Broadview, Illinois, made the announcement on Friday. "While the American system of justice grants everyone the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law, in the Village of Broadview, the court of public opinion of residents has even higher moral and ethical standards of behavior,” Mayor Katrina Thompson said in a statement to WGNTV.

“And our public partners must also reflect the same uncompromising standards demanded by our residents. Given the news that Durk 'Lil Durk' Banks has been arrested in Florida and charged with murder for hire, the Village of Broadview is withdrawing our honorary ‘key to the village’ granted to Durk and is terminating our partnership agreement with his youth organization, Neighborhood Heroes Foundation. As mayor, protecting Broadview’s interests and upholding the values of residents is job number one.”