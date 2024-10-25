Lil Durk Loses Key To City After Arrest For Alleged Murder-For-Hire

According to Mayor Katrina Thompson, Broadview's public partners must reflect the "uncompromising standards" demanded by its residents.

Earlier this month, Lil Durk was granted keys to Broadview and Bellwood, two villages just outside of Chicago. He was recognized for the philanthropic efforts of his Neighborhood Heroes Foundation. Not everyone was on board, however. Several social media users argued that there were plenty of individuals more deserving of the honor, such as a local teacher, doctor, or first responder.

Of course, this backlash was only compounded yesterday, when the rapper was arrested for alleged murder-for-hire. He was taken into custody in Broward County and has since been transferred out. According to DJ Akademiks, he's most likely headed to Florida, though this is not confirmed. Reportedly, he could potentially face life imprisonment or even the death penalty if found guilty.

Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson Cuts Ties With Lil Durk's Neighborhood Heroes Foundation

Lil Durk performs in concert at The Fillmore New Orleans on April 16, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)

In response to the debacle, Broadview Mayor Katrina Thompson took to social media today to announce that she's cut ties with Durk's foundation and revoked his key. "While the American system of justice grants everyone the presumption of innocence until proven guilty in a court of law, in the village of Broadview, the court of public opinion of residents has even higher moral and ethical standards of behavior," her statement reads in part. "And our public partners must also reflect the same uncompromising standards demanded by our residents."

Mayor Thompson's statement arrives amid reports that an OTF member allegedly snitched on Lil Durk by wearing a wire to provide federal agents with information. Allegedly, the individual just returned home after serving a 12-year prison sentence.