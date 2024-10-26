Lil Durk's Controversial King Von Reference On New G Herbo Song Raises Eyebrows After Arrest

Smurk's incarceration has amplified the alleged context of his lyrics.

Listening to Lil Durk carries a very different context these days for fans, as federal authorities recently arrested him and charged him with alleged murder-for-hire. Of course, this opened up a discussion about how much rap lyrics could or should be used to prove or disprove criminal cases, a sadly common one in the hip-hop world. After all, many people hear the street references in his songs with a different ear now, if they weren't already critical of his music before. However, it's important to note that this is just speculative fan interpretation, and that no lyrical exchange or display could prove an alleged crime outright.

Given the circumstances of Lil Durk's arrest for the allegedly attempted retaliation for King Von's murder, some lines still stick out like sore thumbs for their coincidental references if you have the alleged context. For example, fans pointed to "In The Air," the latest collab between Durk and G Herbo on the latter's Big Swerv 2.0 deluxe edition. "Farewell, I'm gettin' up out the 'Raq, I'm a survivor / Yeah, yeah, I turned a serial killer to a rapper," The Voice raps on the cut.

G Herbo & Lil Durk's "In The Air": Listen

This line seems to reference a controversial documentary about King Von by YouTuber and journalist Trap Lore Ross that compares the late MC's alleged crimes to the FBI's definition of a serial killer. Many within Chicago and outside of it weren't fans, calling Ross out for what they perceived as exploitation. It was also yet another divisive example of connecting rap lyrics to crimes, although fans think doing that on YouTube is very different than in court. No matter what, a lot of Lil Durk listeners can't help but raise their eyebrows at lines like these. But not enough to support the use of artistic expression as primary "evidence" in a criminal case.