Lil Durk's Controversial King Von Reference On New G Herbo Song Raises Eyebrows After Arrest

BYGabriel Bras Nevares2.5K Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Future And Friends One Big Party Tour - Chicago, ILL
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JANUARY 20: Rapper Lil Durk performs during Future and Friends "One Big Party Tour" at United Center on January 20, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.(Prince Williams/Wireimage/Getty Images)
Smurk's incarceration has amplified the alleged context of his lyrics.

Listening to Lil Durk carries a very different context these days for fans, as federal authorities recently arrested him and charged him with alleged murder-for-hire. Of course, this opened up a discussion about how much rap lyrics could or should be used to prove or disprove criminal cases, a sadly common one in the hip-hop world. After all, many people hear the street references in his songs with a different ear now, if they weren't already critical of his music before. However, it's important to note that this is just speculative fan interpretation, and that no lyrical exchange or display could prove an alleged crime outright.

Given the circumstances of Lil Durk's arrest for the allegedly attempted retaliation for King Von's murder, some lines still stick out like sore thumbs for their coincidental references if you have the alleged context. For example, fans pointed to "In The Air," the latest collab between Durk and G Herbo on the latter's Big Swerv 2.0 deluxe edition. "Farewell, I'm gettin' up out the 'Raq, I'm a survivor / Yeah, yeah, I turned a serial killer to a rapper," The Voice raps on the cut.

Read More: Lil Durk Fans Launch "Free Durk" Movement On Social Media

G Herbo & Lil Durk's "In The Air": Listen

This line seems to reference a controversial documentary about King Von by YouTuber and journalist Trap Lore Ross that compares the late MC's alleged crimes to the FBI's definition of a serial killer. Many within Chicago and outside of it weren't fans, calling Ross out for what they perceived as exploitation. It was also yet another divisive example of connecting rap lyrics to crimes, although fans think doing that on YouTube is very different than in court. No matter what, a lot of Lil Durk listeners can't help but raise their eyebrows at lines like these. But not enough to support the use of artistic expression as primary "evidence" in a criminal case.

Meanwhile, the hip-hop world continues to react to Lil Durk's arrest, whether with sympathetic sadness or with critical force. Fans are pointing to lines like these as examples of his efforts to improve the situations of those around him, while others claim that they just further the promotion of a dangerous lifestyle. In online discussions, lyrical interpretation is a very personal matter. We'll see whether lyrics end up being a point of contention with advocates and critics alike in actual legal proceedings.

Read More: Quando Rondo Pays Homage To Late Cousin On New Track Following Lil Durk’s Arrest

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...