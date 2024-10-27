Wack 100 Speaks On Alleged Informants That Contributed To Lil Durk's Arrest

Wack 100 had an interesting perspective on these allegations.

The hip-hop media world continues to react to – and speculate about – the federal arrest of Lil Durk for alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy. Most recently, Wack 100 and DJ Vlad hopped on VladTV for yet another interview, and they discussed this matter and their many moving parts. We won't discuss much of the details around their conversation given their unfounded allegations and presumptions, but if you're interested in hearing them beyond this summary, check the interview clip out for yourself down below. Basically, Wack connected alleged dots between alleged informants in OTF and how multiple associates' statements led to this alleged murder-for-hire.

For those unaware, there are rumors circulating from alleged court documents that claim that there was an informant within OTF that provided information to the federal government over the course of two years. This individual reportedly served roughly 12 years in prison and then got out. While these reports cite court documents, more could still emerge that would prove or disprove this statement. Either way, federal authorities arrested five other alleged OTF members who allegedly tried to carry out a hit on Quando Rondo with funds from Lil Durk, per prosecutors' accusations.

Wack 100 Speaks On Lil Durk

This news comes as fans are looking back at Lil Durk's past and seeing conversations about street life under a different context. However, it's important to note that we still haven't seen a trial, so these are all allegations at the end of the day. For example, social media brought up an old clip of Wallo advising the Chicago rapper to forgive his loved ones' killers and "make it out" of his situation. Fans connected this to how the alleged hit on Quando Rondo was supposedly in retaliation for the murder of King Von.