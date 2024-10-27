Wallo Gives Lil Durk Advice About Forgiving Enemies In Resurfaced Clip

This is an emotional clip to witness following the Chicago rapper's arrest.

Amid the shocking news of Lil Durk's arrest for alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy to retaliate over the murder of his friend King Von, a clip from 2022 resurfaced of Wallo giving him advice on his Million Dollaz Worth Of Game podcast with Gillie. In it, the media personality emotionally spoke on how he forgave his brother's killer, and how he hopes that the Chicago rapper can do the same for his enemies. Wallo said that Durk is bigger than the pain, and tearfully recalled when his brother died in his grandmother's arms in the house they grew up in. Durk also tragically lost his brother in a shooting the year before this interview.

"If I ain’t let that s**t go, I wouldn’t be right here today," Wallo told Lil Durk. "I wouldn't be here for my nieces and my nephews, and me and Gil' wouldn’t be doing this. Y’all wouldn’t know me, I wouldn't be able to give y'all this game. I had to let that s**t go. When I let that s**t go, I started to grow and I started to glow. And now I'm here today, and it was harder than a motherf***er, man. [...] But I'll tell you one thing. Now I'm out here taking care of his daughter, paying for her to go to school. Taking care of my nephew, taking care of my momma and my grand-momma. 'Cause I forgave my brother's killer, but I understand what y'all going through. But I love all you young n***as in here, man, and I mean that. I love you n***as, man, and I hope y'all make it out."

Wallo's Emotional Advice To Lil Durk

In addition, this resurfaced clip represents a divide in Lil Durk's fanbase. Some fans accused other fans of trying to goad him into pursuing this lifestyle further instead of advocating for him to stay out of trouble. This relates to the many tragedies in the Chicago rapper's life for which some fans felts revenge was acceptable.