Lil Durk Allegedly Lost His Phones Prior To Arrest

2022 Lollapalooza - Day 3
CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 30: Lil Durk performs during day 3 of Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 30, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic/Getty Images)
Some fans allege that this is no coincidence.

Given all the ruckus around the arrest of Lil Durk for alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy, fans still don't know which details are relevant or not. Regardless, a lot of them are looking back at his social media presence, lyrics, and previous statements to jump to conclusions, and we want to stress that these are all just allegations and fan theories. But one example of this is how the Chicago rapper allegedly took to his Instagram Story before his arrest to claim that he lost his phones, per a social media dig by DJ Akademiks. As you can see in the comments section of the IG post below, some fans think that this is no coincidence, and that these cellular devices could have been pieces of evidence.

At the end of the day, though, we can't really make a judgement call on this claim and alleged development. This could mean a million different things, and it could just be a case of poor timing and skeptical coincidence. Nevertheless, Lil Durk has other legal developments to worry about in his case. He's reportedly still in a Miami prison before his upcoming transfer to Los Angeles to answer for the indictment that alleges his group OTF's involvement in the murder of Lul Pab, Quando Rondo's cousin, in the city.

Lil Durk Reportedly Alleged That He Lost His Phones Before Arrest

This alleged hit was supposedly retaliation for the murder of King Von, per federal authorities' allegations. Quando Rondo actually seemed to address Lil Durk's arrest in an Instagram post, although he didn't mention Smurk by name. "We didn't get into this music industry to make it just to stay caught up in this street s**t," he wrote. "We all have families and communities counting on us. It's time to leave all that behind. We've already lost so much, and it's heavy on my heart to forgive anyone I had issues with in the past. It's all love from me. Praying for everyone. 'Life Goes On.'"

We'll see whether these allegedly lost phones have any relevance in the Lil Durk situation, but again, it's very hard to say. Us social media users are not lawyers, and we know nothing of the actual federal case. Another example of fans digging for "clues" and more conversations concerns a resurfaced clip of him talking about why he hates snitches, which falls under darker context now given allegations of an informant in OTF. Still, it's too early to say for sure, and fans are just interested in being retrospective for the sake of speculative discussion.

