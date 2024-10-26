Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Addresses Lil Durk's Arrest

Brandon Johnson spoke on the alleged murder-for-hire charge.

The arrest of Lil Durk for alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy shocked not just the hip-hop world, but also his community. As you likely know, he engaged in various initiatives to uplift the people of the city of Chicago and beyond, even receiving various accolades and honors for his philanthropy. However, this situation also led to the city of Broadview revoking the key to the city that they gave the Windy City rapper. This shows that there are many different ways to take this, but some public officials chose the side of cautious and sympathetic rhetoric. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson recently addressed the matter during a press conference, displaying an "innocent until proven guilty" mentality.

"Look, I don't know all the circumstances and details around these accusations," Brandon Johnson remarked. "What I do know, though, is that Lil Durk's mission to build financial literacy for children across the city and making other critical investments for the children of the city [is] where his heart has been. There's no secret to the trauma that he grew up in, and how he has worked to turn that trauma into opportunities for other people."

Chicago's Mayor Brandon Johnson Speaks On Lil Durk

In addition, Brandon Johnson expressed that he operates in "truth and justice," not "feelings." He characterized Lil Durk as "another Black man" from a harsh upbringing that he's not shied away from making public and accountable. Johnson noted that Smurk continues to try to heal from that rough patch and commit himself to a more "righteous path." The mayor also highlighted how he opened that path for others through his philanthropy. Most importantly, the Chicago public official stated that he cannot make judgement on a Black man who hasn't faced trial yet and is trying to "transform his life" for the better.