DJ Vlad Calls Lil Durk "Stupid" After Rapper's Murder-For-Hire Charge

The DJ is baffled by the allegations.

DJ Vlad is a polarizing figure in the hip hop. Like Adam22, Vlad is widely criticized for exploiting the culture, and its accompanying violence, for online engagement. This has not stopped him, of course, from covering hip hop feuds and legal cases involving rappers. Lil Durk is a prime example of DJ Vlad subject matter. The rapper was arrested and charged with murder-for-hire in Florida. The rapper is alleged to have been involved in an attempt on Quando Rondo's life. And DJ Vlad can't believe it.

DJ Vlad took to Twitter following Durk's arrest, and proceeded to blast the rapper for his alleged actions. He called the rapper "stupid" for going about the alleged hit in such an easily traceable manner. "Lil Durk was actually stupid enough to send 5 guys on a plane to kill Quando Rondo," DJ Vlad wrote. "They ended up killing the wrong person. And now, all 6 of them are facing life in prison or even the death penalty." DJ Vlad went on to note that he never envisioned a world in which people would travel to allegedly kill their target.

DJ Vlad Does Not Have Sympathy For Lil Durk

"In multiple interviews, I've said that nobody would get on a plane to kill you," DJ Vlad noted. "I said this because there would be so much evidence that they're guaranteeing prison. Today, I was proven wrong." This is not the first time that DJ Vlad has run afoul of Lil Durk and his fans. Durk actually dissed Vlad on the song "Golden Cut." It was unclear what the issue was between the two men, but DJ Akademiks set the record straight during a 2023 interview. Ak recounted a request that Lil Durk made after he gave an interview to DJ Vlad, but Vlad reportedly ignored it.