DJ Vlad Calls Lil Durk "Stupid" After Rapper's Murder-For-Hire Charge

The DJ is baffled by the allegations.

DJ Vlad is a polarizing figure in the hip hop. Like Adam22, Vlad is widely criticized for exploiting the culture, and its accompanying violence, for online engagement. This has not stopped him, of course, from covering hip hop feuds and legal cases involving rappers. Lil Durk is a prime example of DJ Vlad subject matter. The rapper was arrested and charged with murder-for-hire in Florida. The rapper is alleged to have been involved in an attempt on Quando Rondo's life. And DJ Vlad can't believe it.

DJ Vlad took to Twitter following Durk's arrest, and proceeded to blast the rapper for his alleged actions. He called the rapper "stupid" for going about the alleged hit in such an easily traceable manner. "Lil Durk was actually stupid enough to send 5 guys on a plane to kill Quando Rondo," DJ Vlad wrote. "They ended up killing the wrong person. And now, all 6 of them are facing life in prison or even the death penalty." DJ Vlad went on to note that he never envisioned a world in which people would travel to allegedly kill their target.

DJ Vlad Does Not Have Sympathy For Lil Durk

"In multiple interviews, I've said that nobody would get on a plane to kill you," DJ Vlad noted. "I said this because there would be so much evidence that they're guaranteeing prison. Today, I was proven wrong." This is not the first time that DJ Vlad has run afoul of Lil Durk and his fans. Durk actually dissed Vlad on the song "Golden Cut." It was unclear what the issue was between the two men, but DJ Akademiks set the record straight during a 2023 interview. Ak recounted a request that Lil Durk made after he gave an interview to DJ Vlad, but Vlad reportedly ignored it.

"[Durk] said the reason is: 'I did an interview with Vlad and there was a part of the interview I mentioned the upcoming birth of my child,'" Akademiks stated. And that was with India and he apparently had asked you to take it out... Interview comes out and that part wasn’t taken out." DJ Vlad clarified that there was a miscommunication between him and his editing team. He then took the opportunity to apologize to Durk and his partner regarding the mistake. It doesn't sound like there will be any apologizes issued over this latest insult, though.

Elias Andrews
Elias Andrews is a music and entertainment writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH in 2024 as the lead night shift contributor, which means he covers new music releases on a weekly basis. In the year since joining, Elias has covered some of the biggest and most turbulent stories in the world of music. He covered the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battle, and the release of the disses “Family Matters” and “Meet the Grahams,” in particular, in real time. He has also detailed the ongoing list of allegations and criminal charges made against Diddy. Elias’ favorite artists are Andre 3000, MF Doom, pre-808s Kanye West and Tyler, The Creator. He loves L.A. hip-hop but not L.A. sports teams. The first album he ever bought was Big Willie Style by Will Smith, which he maintains is still a pretty good listen.
