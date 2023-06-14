In a recent interview with DJ Akademiks, DJ Vlad apologized to rapper Lil Durk. DJ Akademiks also revealed the reasoning behind the rapper dissing Vlad on his track “Golden Child.” He told the host that Durk’s beef with DJ Vlad stems from his 2018 interview with him. Durk says the two discussed the gender of his child, who his partner India was pregnant with at the time. Durk also claims that he asked DJ Vlad to cut out that portion of the interview. According to DJ Akademiks, Vlad never cut it, meaning that DJ Vlad shared the big news without Lil Durk or India’s consent.

“[Lil Durk] said the reason is: ‘I did an interview with Vlad and there was a part of the interview I mentioned the upcoming birth of my child,’” DJ Akademiks explains. “And that was with India and he apparently had asked you to take it out.” He continues, “And you said, ‘I got you, I’ll take it out.’ Interview comes out and that part wasn’t taken out. A lot of people could take that really sensitive too.”

DJ Akademiks Tells DJ Vlad Why Lil Durk Dissed Him

DJ Vlad then revealed what happened leading up to the release of the episode. “I asked my staff to take it out and when you have a bigger company and there’s multiple layers,” he shared. “Along the way, something got mixed up and this part came out. As soon as I found out it was not taken out, we took it down right away.”

DJ Vlad still took accountability for the incident, saying, “I am still the president of the company. “I want to personally apologize to Durk and India,” he continues, “I know when it comes to children this is a very important thing and it’s a permanent thing.” The host adds, “Announcing the birth or the gender of your child is very important and by us doing that took away from the grandeur of the whole thing so I’m sorry. I’m very sorry that this happened.”

