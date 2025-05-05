Lil Durk's Lawyer Drew Findling Clarifies Misinformation In The Rapper's Fed Case

Lil Durk released his latest album, Deep Thoughts, in March 2025. The album features Future, Lil Baby, Jhene Aiko, and Hunxho.

Lil Durk's upcoming Murder-For-Hire trial is set for October 14, 2025. The Chicago rapper has hired popular attorney Drew Findling represent him in a case that -- if convicted -- could result in Durkio receiving life imprisonment.

Drew Findling sat down with VladTV in a interview released this week to clear up a variety of misinformation regarding the rap star's federal case. Findling is a prominent figure in high-profile criminal defense. 50 Cent, who is a client of Findling, has praised his legal skills on social media.

While speaking with Vlad, Findling cleared up the misinformation that Lil Durk has an unreleased song that features an audio of rapper Quando Rondo screaming after the death of his cousin. Rondo was in the vehicle that was shot multiple times in Los Angeles that took his cousin would be a victim after being shot several times.

Findling would inform to Vlad that the song is nothing more than a rumor. "Fake," said Findling when asked about the possible track.

According to Findling, the prosecution is relying on circumstantial evidence. Lyrics, Instagram captions, and digital posts have become focal points of the case. The attorney warned that leaning on such material threatens to erode the protections of the First Amendment.

Lil Durk & Drew Findling

DJ Vlad and Findling explored how prosecutors are increasingly weaponizing rap music in criminal trials. They questioned the fairness of treating metaphors and storytelling as factual declarations. The attorney stressed that lyrics are often dramatizations and rarely reflect literal intent. Treating them otherwise, he argued, could set a perilous precedent for any artist who uses narrative as a form of self-expression.

The interview also examined how prosecutors are interpreting social media activity as incriminating. Findling pushed back, noting that online statements—stripped of context—can distort meaning. He cautioned that courts must tread carefully when evaluating internet content, especially in cases involving artists with public personas that blur the line between performance and reality.

A bond hearing is set for May 8 in Los Angeles. This marks the rapper's second attempt at a bond after being denied shortly following his arrest in December 2024. As the trial nears, Findling continues to challenge the validity of the evidence and narrative presented.

