Lil Durk's Attorney Says He Has No Concerns Following Lul Pab's Mother's Harrowing Statement

BY Zachary Horvath
Future And Friends "One Big Party Tour" - Atlanta, GA
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: (EDITOR NOTE: A lens filter was used in this image.)Rapper Lil Durk performs during Future &amp; Friends "One Big Party Tour" at State Farm Arena on January 14, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.(photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)
Lil Durk's legal rep, Drew Findling, had nothing but praise for how Lul Pab's mother handled herself in court.

More developments are continuing to come out of the Lil Durk murder-for-hire case. This latest one comes from the Chicago rapper's attorney, Drew Findling. In an interview clip outside of a Los Angeles courthouse caught by No Jumper, the legal rep informed interviewers about some key updates.

One of them is the fact that Lil Durk's case will not include the death penalty. The Attorney General for the U.S. directed the Attorney for the Central District of California not to seek it. Drew Findling was also inquired on whether or not he believes that the October trial start time is going to remain.

He believes so, which is obviously a good sign.

However, possibly the most interesting portion of this short interview revolves around the mother of Lul Pab. Remember, he's the cousin of Quando Rondo who was slain as a result of Lil Durk's alleged scheme. Drew Findling was asked if he was concerned at all about the statement she gave in court yesterday, June 3.

She flew from Savannah, Georgia to Los Angeles to attend the accused's bond hearing. While there, she claimed that she has feared for her life and even broke down in tears, according to some reports.

Lil Durk Bond Hearing

But Findling seems very confident that the court will not be swayed at all by Lul Pab's mother's emotions. He also showcased a lot of compassion for her and praised her "level-headed statement." "She literally said she didn't know what happened. She lost her son and I have nothing but compassion for her," he said.

"That was probably the most mature one I have ever heard. I thought she showed great respect for the system by saying she doesn't know what happened," Findling concluded.

Finally, he said that he isn't sure if Quando Rondo will be subpoenaed at any point.

For now, the court has not made a decision on whether or not Lil Durk will be able to get out on bond before his trial begins. It's slated to start on October 14, 2025, and he does face life behind bars if convicted. He offered the court a bond package that totals $4.5 million.

In all it includes $3 million in personal funds, $1 million from Alamo Records, $500,000 from another business partner and $700,000 real estate equity. Moreover, he offered 24/7 home confinement with security monitoring.

