Lil Durk's latest attempt at getting out on bond involves questioning the credibility of a federal informant whose claims about the rapper are key to the state's case, according to AllHipHop. His legal team broke down the situation in a recent motion.

“The government repeatedly cites to allegations from a federal case out of Illinois where Mr. Banks has never been charged and never will be charged, despite the passage of over three years since the underlying incident,” his attorney, Drew Findling, began.

He continued: “The government’s own exhibit reveals that the allegations pertaining to Mr. Banks are based primarily on information from a cooperating human source, ‘CHS 1,’ described in the affidavit as a paid FBI informant and former gang member with a criminal history.”

In turn, Findling says the government has yet to prove Lil Durk is actually a danger to the public or a flight risk. To get out of jail ahead of trial, Durk is willing to put up a $4.5 million bond package. It comprises $3 million in personal funds, $1 million from Alamo Records, $500,000 from another business partner and $700,000 real estate equity. Additionally, he'd be willing to undergo 24/7 home confinement with security monitoring.

At one point in the prosecutions' argument against allowing Durk to get out on bond, they reference a recent jail violation in which the rapper used another inmate’s phone minutes. Findling shot this down as an insignificant and common occurrence behind bars. “While Mr. Banks’ phone infractions did violate BOP policy, they appear to involve personal family communications rather than criminal activity,” Findling said. “Such violations commonly occur in prison facilities due to detainees’ desire to maintain family contact under restrictive communication limits.”

How Many Years In Prison Is Lil Durk Facing?

Lil Durk is facing the possibility of life in prison if convicted. His federal charges include: one count of conspiracy, one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death, and one count of using, carrying, and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death.

If Durk's latest bond request is denied, he'll have to remain behind bars until his trial on October 14, 2025. The case involves an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting the rapper Quando Rondo, which resulted in the death of his cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson in 2022.