Lil Durk will officially remain in jail until his murder-for-hire trial after a federal judge ruled against his latest request for bail. According to Billboard, Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald felt that Durk allegedly attempted to flee to Dubai before his arrest and may try to do the same if he's let out of custody.

“The defense has made no showing that the specific trip to Dubai was pre-planned,” wrote Judge Fitzgerald. “The court accepts that defendant has business and spiritual reasons to travel to the Middle East. There is no evidence that he intended to do so that day for any reason apart from the murder and resulting arrests of the co-defendants.”

Additionally, Fitzgerald didn't believe Durk's $4.5 million bail package proposal was enough of an incentive for him to stay in the United States. $1 million of that package would have been put up by Alamo Records, to which the judge said “there is no moral suasion on defendant to prevent a corporation to lose money.” He also argued that the remaining $3 million is “only a fraction" of the rapper's net worth.

Lastly, Fitzgerald referenced newly-unsealed evidence in a separate murder-for-hire case, in which Durk is allegedly referenced but not charged. They claim he allegedly attempted to put a bounty on a witness' family member. “The government’s additional evidence points to a danger to anyone in this case who might testify against defendant,” he said. “As the magistrate judge concluded, ‘defendant uses his money, influence and power to endanger individuals whom he perceives as a threat.’”

When Is Lil Durk's Trial?

Following Judge Fitzgerald's ruling, Lil Durk will remain behind bars until his trial on October 14, 2025. By that point, he'll have been incarcerated for a full year. Authorities originally arrested him in connection to an alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting Quando Rondo. The attempted attack resulted in the death of his cousin, Saviay’a “Lul Pab” Robinson, in 2022.