Lil Durk Is Making Yet Another Attempt At Getting Out On Bond

Lil Durk is once again making a request to get out of jail on bond as he awaits trial in his federal murder-for-hire case. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the rapper's attorney, Christy O’Connor, filed an “Application for Review or Reconsideration of Order Setting Conditions of Release or Detention” on Wednesday.

The filing says O'Conner wants to challenge Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue's recent ruling in which she denied Durk bond on May 8. At that hearing, Durk's team proposed a revised bond package worth over $2 million. He explained he would be able to pay it out through $900,000 in real estate, $1 million in cash from Alamo Records, and $150,000 from a business associate. He also offered to go under 24/7 private security with electronic monitoring and full court supervision.

In denying the offer, Donahue referenced the nature of the violent allegations among Durk's charges as well as the alleged international flight plans he lined up after his co-defendants were arrested. Authorities caught him near Miami International Airport when they initially arrested him back in October 2024.

When Does Lil Durk Get Out Of Jail?

If his bond appeals continue to be unsuccessful, Lil Durk will remain behind bars until his trial in October. He recently provided some insight into his life behind bars during an interview with DJ Akademiks. He revealed that he's been learning to speak Arabic.