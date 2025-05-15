Lil Durk Is Making Yet Another Attempt At Getting Out On Bond

BY Cole Blake 288 Views
MLB: Los Angeles Angels at Chicago White Sox
May 2, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago rapper Lil Durk attends a baseball game between the Chicago White Sox and the Los Angeles Angels at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Lil Durk has been behind bars since his arrest on alleged murder-for-hire charges in October of last year.

Lil Durk is once again making a request to get out of jail on bond as he awaits trial in his federal murder-for-hire case. According to court documents obtained by AllHipHop, the rapper's attorney, Christy O’Connor, filed an “Application for Review or Reconsideration of Order Setting Conditions of Release or Detention” on Wednesday.

The filing says O'Conner wants to challenge Magistrate Judge Patricia Donahue's recent ruling in which she denied Durk bond on May 8. At that hearing, Durk's team proposed a revised bond package worth over $2 million. He explained he would be able to pay it out through $900,000 in real estate, $1 million in cash from Alamo Records, and $150,000 from a business associate. He also offered to go under 24/7 private security with electronic monitoring and full court supervision.

In denying the offer, Donahue referenced the nature of the violent allegations among Durk's charges as well as the alleged international flight plans he lined up after his co-defendants were arrested. Authorities caught him near Miami International Airport when they initially arrested him back in October 2024.

When Does Lil Durk Get Out Of Jail?

If his bond appeals continue to be unsuccessful, Lil Durk will remain behind bars until his trial in October. He recently provided some insight into his life behind bars during an interview with DJ Akademiks. He revealed that he's been learning to speak Arabic.

"I've been good, man," Lil Durk told the live streamer over the phone. "Mentally, spiritually, I've been on top of my s**t. I'll be back out there, you hear me? Oh, thank you, I need all the prayers. I appreciate you. […] Yeah, you know, ain't nothing changed, bro. I've just been focused on life, my family and stuff like that. I'm trying to learn to speak Arabic in here. It's a couple of guys in here that know how to speak Arabic fluently. So I'm just learning the different words and tightening up my Arabic. Just getting my knowledge together."

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
