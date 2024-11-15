Lil Durk Pleads Not Guilty In Federal Murder-For-Hire Case

The rapper currently has three charges.

Lil Durk made some important decisions on November 14. The rapper appeared in an L.A. federal court after being extradited from Florida. He decided to plead not guilty to the murder-for-hire charge he was slapped with three weeks prior. The rapper was subsequently relegated to Los Angeles' Metropolitan Detention Center, where he will remain until December 12. USA Today reports that Lil Durk will appear before a judge that Thursday, in order to get a ruling on whether or not he will be granted bond.

Lil Durk's murder-for-hire charge was the reason for his initial arrest. That said, the rapper actually has had two more charges filed against him since. On November 7, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California charged Lil Durk with "one count of use of interstate facilities to commit murder-for-hire resulting in death." He was also charged with one count of "using, carrying and discharging firearms and a machine gun and possession of such firearms in furtherance of a crime of violence resulting in death."

Lil Durk Has A Detention Hearing On December 12

Prosecutors have requested that Lil Durk stay in custody pending his federal trial. According to the Chicago Tribune, the prosecution believe the rapper is a flight risk and a danger to the community. A similar plea was made by the prosecution in the ongoing Diddy trial. A statement released by the DoJ, also known as the U.S. Department of Justice, alleges that Lil Durk played a crucial role in the attempted murder of rapper Quando Rondo. "Bank and flight records," the statement noted. "Show that an OTF member and close associate of [Durk] coordinated and paid for five co-conspirators to travel from Chicago to California on the day before the murder."