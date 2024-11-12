Lil Reese Uses Lil Durk Song While Sharing New Photo From Behind Bars

Lil Reese was recently arrested on charges of alleged aggravated assault.

A new photo of Lil Reese in jail has surfaced online and fans are shocked by how he looks. He shared the picture of himself on his Instagram Story on Monday with Lil Durk's "Love Songs 4 the Streets" playing in the background.

"I’ll never forget when them boys jumped the poopoo outta him," one user wrote in response. Another added: "Didnt even know bro went to jail just to look like Thugnificent." One more jokingly compared him to Houston Rockets star Jalen Green. Check out the latest photo of Lil Reese in jail below.

Lil Reese Shares Picture From Jail

Authorities arrested Reese back in September on charges of alleged aggravated assault of a family or household member. He stands accused of punching and strangling the alleged victim at The Pinkhouse nightclub in Houston. Reese's attorney, Carl Moore, denied the allegations at the time. “Mr. Taylor vehemently denies these false accusations,” he told TMZ. “We look forward to his day in court.”

The arrest isn't the only drama Reese has dealt with this year. He also faced a rape accusation but the court ended up dismissing that case. Afterward, he went off on how the media has covered him. "@theshaderoom @tmz_tv The same way yall was posting that false azzz information like I did some to a b*tc when I kno it was bap post this. Case dismissed my first court face f*c u mean [three thumbs-down emojis]," Lil Reese shared to his Instagram Story. "Na it's time to go get that 25k back from 12 they took from her that she tried to steal and couldn't get away wit it and get bond money back [nine crying emojis]." In another post, he added: "F*c I look Like this ain't that I know better. And the same way y'all posting that shi make sure yall post the case get thrown out on my court date. They do anything for clout and tryna come up try again."

