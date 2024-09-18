Lil Reese Wanted By Texas Police After Allegedly Assaulting Ex Girlfriend

The assault took place in a strip club.

Lil Reese is a wanted man. TMZ reports that an arrest warrant was sworn out against the rapper on Tuesday, September 17. The Houston Police Department claims that Lil Reese had an altercation with a woman believed to be his ex-girlfriend at The Pinkhouse fka Barbie Nightclub. The woman in question alleged that the rapper punched her in the right cheek and applied pressure to her neck with both hands. Lil Reese's whereabouts are currently unknown.

The woman, who has not yet been identified by name, claimed that she dated Lil Reese for two months. She ended the relationship a month ago, and stated that her encounter with Reese at The Pinkhouse was a complete coincidence. TMZ reports that the rapper tried to kiss the woman multiple times, but became upset when his advances were rejected. The aforementioned assault then took place in front of multiple witnesses. The woman's friends called security in an attempt to intervene. Lil Reese's alleged ex claims that she was "gasping for air" during the attack.

Lil Reese Allegedly Punched And Choked His Ex

The Houston Police Department confirmed that the woman had red marks on her throat when she filed her report. There were also fingernail scratches observed at various spots on her neck. Lil Reese's legal representation has not responded to these claims, or the warrant that has been sworn out for his arrest. This is not the first time the Chicago rapper has been embroiled in a legal matter, though. Lil Reese was shot in the neck and critically wounded at an intersection in Country Club Hills, Illinois in 2019. Two years later, the rapper was grazed by a gunshot in a Chicago parking garage.

Reese was also arrested in July in relation to a rape case. TMZ reported that the rapper was taken into custody in Los Angeles, but he was cleared a month later. The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office told the outlet that they decided not to pursue the case due to an insufficient amount of evidence. Reese was dismissive of the accusation when he discussed the matter on Twitter. "Some of these h*es be strictly for the streets," he wrote. "You gotta just kno [sic] they ain’t wifey type."