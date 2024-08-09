Lil Reese Blasts The Media For Coverage Of His Arrest After Case Dismissal

Lil Reese also thanked Boosie Badazz for being the first person who advocated for his innocence in his recent alleged sexual assault scandal.

Lil Reese went through a bit of a legal rollercoaster as of late, as authorities arrested him in Los Angeles after a woman accused him of sexual assault at a hotel. Boosie Badazz revealed the news to his social media followers, even though back then, we still didn't know the circumstances behind the situation. However, it seems like Reese is starting to get past this situation, as he posted evidence of the court dismissing his case and joked about getting the money that his accuser allegedly stole from him back so he can make up his bond payment. While little details exist of the incident and the legal steps to follow, he's feeling himself and blasting the media for misrepresenting this development.

"@theshaderoom @tmz_tv The same way yall was posting that false azzz information like I did some to a bitc when I kno it was bap post this. Case dismissed my first court face fuc u mean [three thumbs-down emojis]," Lil Reese shared to his Instagram Story this week. "Na it's time to go get that 25k back from 12 they took from her that she tried to steal and couldn't get away wit it and get bond money back [nine crying emojis]."

Lil Reese Flexes On The Media That Covered His Arrest

"Now what they gotta say on bd im ready to sue [four crying emojis] [two thumbs-down emojis]," Lil Reese relayed in another post to his Instagram Story, adding even more later on. "S/o to @torrencehatchig boosie You first n***a knew I was innocent when it happen I get b***hesss f**k I gotta take some for [five crying emojis]." "On My sister Ree Ree the whole story cap and made up," he had said of the allegations.

"Fuc I look Like this ain't that I know better," Lil Reese continued. "And the same way y'all posting that shi make sure yall post the case get thrown out on my court date. They do anything for clout and tryna come up try again." Elsewhere, Lil Reese also faced a bit of controversy for allegedly inciting violence as related to Bhad Bhabie's experience of abuse with her boyfriend, so it's a rough time for the Chicago rapper and his fans right now.