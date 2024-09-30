Lil Reese Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting His Ex-Girlfriend

Police claim Reese attempted to kiss her several times, but as she continued to reject his advances, he became violent and attacked her physically. Reese's attorney, Carl Moore, has already denied the allegations against his client. "Mr. Taylor vehemently denies these false accusations. We look forward to his day in court," he said in a statement provided to TMZ. The outlet also reports that he's already been denied bond.

Lil Reese Denies Previous Allegation

The latest arrest comes after Reese faced a rape accusation, earlier this year. The court eventually dismissed that case, which prompted Reese to go off on how the media covered the incident. "@theshaderoom @tmz_tv The same way yall was posting that false azzz information like I did some to a b*tc when I kno it was bap post this. Case dismissed my first court face f*c u mean [three thumbs-down emojis]," Lil Reese shared to his Instagram Story. "Na it's time to go get that 25k back from 12 they took from her that she tried to steal and couldn't get away wit it and get bond money back [nine crying emojis]." In another post, he added: "F*c I look Like this ain't that I know better. And the same way y'all posting that shi make sure yall post the case get thrown out on my court date. They do anything for clout and tryna come up try again."