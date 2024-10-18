Lil Reese Reportedly Arrested For Alleged Aggravated Assault After Court Appearance

Lil Reese In Concert
NEW YORK, NY - JANUARY 12: Recording artist Lil Reese backstage at Webster Hall on January 12, 2016, in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Reportedly, Lil Reese could face 5 to 10 years in prison.

Lil Reese has dealt with his fair share of legal issues in recent months, and unfortunately for the Chicago rapper, it doesn't look like he's off the hook. In September of this year, it was reported that he was wanted in the state of Texas for allegedly assaulting his ex-girlfriend at a nightclub in Houston. He was later arrested, and his attorney Carl Moore denied the allegations on his behalf. "Mr. Taylor vehemently denies these false accusations. We look forward to his day in court," Moore told TMZ.

Now, according to a new post by DJ Akademiks, he's been arrested again. Legal documents shared on Instagram earlier today show that he was booked on October 16 and has been charged with alleged aggravated assault. Reportedly, he could face anywhere from five to 10 years in prison for his alleged crimes.

Lil Reese Faces More Legal Issues

On his Instagram Story, Lil Reese shared a message about how he'll miss his children while he's behind bars. "Damn im finna miss my daughters [crying emojis]," he wrote. His latest arrest follows yet another arrest in July of this year. He was taken into custody in Los Angeles at the time after a woman accused him of sexual assault. Shortly after, Lil Reese was released on $100K bail and accused the woman of stealing $25K from him.

He later put the media on blast for how coverage of his case was handled and denied the allegations on his Instagram Story. "Fuc I look Like this ain't that I know better," Lil Reese wrote. "And the same way y'all posting that shi make sure yall post the case get thrown out on my court date. They do anything for clout and tryna come up try again." What do you think of Lil Reese reportedly getting arrested after his court appearance earlier this week? What about his message about missing his children? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

