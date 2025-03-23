Kanye West Links Up With Tristan & Andrew Tate After Kim Kardashian's Alleged Concern

Kanye West has been drumming up as much controversy as he can in recent months – or years, if we're being accurate. But while a lot of this process manifested through his bridge-burning and bigotries against others, there are still some select individuals that he wants to keep close, whether for their own controversies or because he just wants to hang out. Ye invited Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan to his Los Angeles warehouse recently, linking up for some conversations, an apparent recording session, and to play The Last Of Us 2. It may seem like a random link-up, but there's actually precedent here.

"Andrew Tate back in the U.S.," Kanye West tweeted about Andrew Tate earlier this month. "Interview time [eyes emoji]. Internet will never be the same." It seems like this meeting might be the interview that he referred to, or maybe they just all linked up to chat casually or something we can't even guess at. For those unaware, the Tate brothers face accusations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and more, whether criminally in Romania or in United States civil court. They also reportedly have accusations from the U.K., but they all remain allegations at press time.

Kanye West Kim Kardashian

According to alleged source reports supposedly gathered by TMZ, Kim Kardashian is as critical of this link-up as many other fans. She reportedly cut a visit between Kanye West and their daughter North West due to the allegation that Ye invited Andrew Tate and Tristan to mingle. This is just a speculative and unconfirmed report, though, so take that with a grain of salt. In any case, we can't imagine that Kim is happy about her ex husband calling the Kardashian family "sex traffickers" in one of his Twitter tirades.