Kanye West Links Up With Tristan & Andrew Tate After Kim Kardashian's Alleged Concern

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1400 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kanye West Tristan Andrew Tate Kim Kardashian Concern Hip Hop News
February 13, 2005; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West with the Grammy for Best Rap Performance at the 47th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kim Kardashian allegedly cut a visit between Kanye West and their daughter North West due to him inviting Andrew Tate and his brother.

Kanye West has been drumming up as much controversy as he can in recent months – or years, if we're being accurate. But while a lot of this process manifested through his bridge-burning and bigotries against others, there are still some select individuals that he wants to keep close, whether for their own controversies or because he just wants to hang out. Ye invited Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan to his Los Angeles warehouse recently, linking up for some conversations, an apparent recording session, and to play The Last Of Us 2. It may seem like a random link-up, but there's actually precedent here.

"Andrew Tate back in the U.S.," Kanye West tweeted about Andrew Tate earlier this month. "Interview time [eyes emoji]. Internet will never be the same." It seems like this meeting might be the interview that he referred to, or maybe they just all linked up to chat casually or something we can't even guess at. For those unaware, the Tate brothers face accusations of sex trafficking, sexual assault, and more, whether criminally in Romania or in United States civil court. They also reportedly have accusations from the U.K., but they all remain allegations at press time.

Read More: Ron DeSantis Says Andrew Tate Is Not Welcome In Florida As Donald Trump Acts Clueless About Lifted Travel Ban

Kanye West Kim Kardashian

According to alleged source reports supposedly gathered by TMZ, Kim Kardashian is as critical of this link-up as many other fans. She reportedly cut a visit between Kanye West and their daughter North West due to the allegation that Ye invited Andrew Tate and Tristan to mingle. This is just a speculative and unconfirmed report, though, so take that with a grain of salt. In any case, we can't imagine that Kim is happy about her ex husband calling the Kardashian family "sex traffickers" in one of his Twitter tirades.

Meanwhile, maybe the Chicago creative didn't land an Andrew Tate interview, but Kanye West has a DJ Akademiks convo on the way, per the hip-hop reporter. It's supposed to come out either tomorrow (Monday, March 24) or the following day. If or when it does, it will most likely include some bombshells and controversial moments. We will see just how long this particular crashout lasts.

Read More: FKA twigs Speaks On North West Collaboration Amid Kanye West & Playboi Carti Beef Over North

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
NBA: In Season-Quarterfinals-Phoenix Suns at Los Angeles Lakers Pop Culture Kim Kardashian Is Reportedly Worried About How Kanye West's Antics Are Influencing Their Kids 3.4K
Balenciaga : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2020/2021 Pop Culture Kim Kardashian Reportedly Ended North's Visit With Kanye West After He Invited Andrew Tate 1.6K
Dana White Andrew Tate Power Slap MMA News Pop Culture Dana White Prompts Controversy By Greeting Andrew Tate & His Brother Tristan At Power Slap 1252
Ron DeDantis Andrew Tate Not Welcome Political News Music Kanye West Welcomes Andrew Tate Back To The U.S. With “Break The Internet” Interview Offer 5.4K