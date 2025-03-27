Andrew Tate Addresses Ex-Girlfriend’s Allegation Of Violent Sexual Encounter

Bri Stern alleges she didn't feel it was safe to file a police report against Andrew Tate until he was out of the country.

Recently, one of Andrew Tate's girlfriends filed a police report against him, alleging that he nearly choked her unconscious during sex earlier this month. According to TMZ, Bri Stern says the alleged attack occurred on March 11 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Allegedly, she told Tate to stop when the sexual encounter became violent, but he didn't. She claims he eventually fell asleep, which is when she went to the bathroom to take photos of her alleged injuries.

A couple of days later, Stern says she went to a New York City emergency room. She claims she was diagnosed as "post-concussive." Text messages obtained by TMZ also show Tate allegedly talking about physically abusing her. He and his brother went to Romania last week for a court date, and Stern alleges she didn't feel safe enough to file until he was out of the country.

His legal team has now responded to the allegations, however, denying any and all wrongdoing. "Andrew Tate vehemently rejects this outrageous allegation and will relentlessly pursue legal action against anyone involved in spreading this blatant falsehood," they told TMZ. "Once again, we witness the media recklessly publishing a one-sided narrative, disregarding the most fundamental facts. The photos? Not taken in the Beverly Hills Hotel bathroom. They weren’t even snapped at night. No bruising. No evidence whatsoever."

Tate's team went on to describe Stern as someone who allegedly "chose to spend multiple nights with Andrew and then grew angry with him when he did not fly her to New York City on a private jet." They also dismissed the text messages, suggesting there's zero evidence they actually came from him. "The Tates have become the quintessential villains in media fabrication, and while this may create convenient clickbait, it won’t withstand scrutiny in reality -- or in a courtroom," they added.

