Andrew Tate Addresses Ex-Girlfriend’s Allegation Of Violent Sexual Encounter

Recently, one of Andrew Tate's girlfriends filed a police report against him, alleging that he nearly choked her unconscious during sex earlier this month. According to TMZ, Bri Stern says the alleged attack occurred on March 11 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Allegedly, she told Tate to stop when the sexual encounter became violent, but he didn't. She claims he eventually fell asleep, which is when she went to the bathroom to take photos of her alleged injuries.

A couple of days later, Stern says she went to a New York City emergency room. She claims she was diagnosed as "post-concussive." Text messages obtained by TMZ also show Tate allegedly talking about physically abusing her. He and his brother went to Romania last week for a court date, and Stern alleges she didn't feel safe enough to file until he was out of the country.

Andrew Tate Allegations

Andrew Tate (L) and Tristan Tate (R) walk from the Bucharest's Court of Appeal after a hearing about their demand to be allowed to leave Romania as their mother allegedly suffered a heart attack, in Bucharest, on December 22, 2023. Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, on trial for accusations of human trafficking and rape, remain under judicial control and cannot leave Romania, the Bucharest Court of Appeal decided on Friday. The court's decision is final. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP)

His legal team has now responded to the allegations, however, denying any and all wrongdoing. "Andrew Tate vehemently rejects this outrageous allegation and will relentlessly pursue legal action against anyone involved in spreading this blatant falsehood," they told TMZ. "Once again, we witness the media recklessly publishing a one-sided narrative, disregarding the most fundamental facts. The photos? Not taken in the Beverly Hills Hotel bathroom. They weren’t even snapped at night. No bruising. No evidence whatsoever."