Andrew Tate Won’t Be Going To Trial In His Trafficking Case…But There’s A Catch

Will this turn out to be just a setback or a victory for the Tate brothers?

Andrew Tate faced a slew of criminal allegations over the past few years, but this piece of good news for him might not actually help him get over those. For those unaware, authorities arrested him and his brother Tristan, along with two women, about two years ago for allegedly running a sexually exploitative gang in the United Kingdom and Romania. They face charges of alleged human trafficking, whereas Andrew has an additional alleged sexual assault charge. The social media influencer and his colleagues did get a win, though, as a Romanian court ruled on Thursday (December 19) that their case will not go to trial... yet.

The judge ruled that prosecutors committed various legal and procedural mistakes in their filing against Andrew Tate and company, but this does not mean that their case closed immediately. After all, there's an additional legal matter in Romania against the brothers. But for this situation specifically, the court returned the sex trafficking case to the prosecutors and outlined two options: they can submit new evidence to sustain their charges, or amend them in favor of a different approach.

Andrew Tate In Romania

Andrew Tate (C), speaks to journalists as he is brought in for questioning by the Romanian gendarmes after a ten-hour long raid by police at their residency in Bucharest on August 21, 2024. (Photo by Daniel MIHAILESCU / AFP) (Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

"The review revealed significant procedural flaws and raised serious concerns about the integrity of the investigative process, further undermining the credibility of the prosecution’s case," Andrew Tate's spokesperson Mateea Petrescu stated. She added that this review – which they requested from the appeals court – "confirms the lack of credible evidence or consistency in the accusations" on behalf of their opposing attorneys. This follows a formal indictment last year and the cohort's denial of any allegations against them. Back in November, the court removed evidence such as witness statements from two alleged victims and statements from the Tate brothers.