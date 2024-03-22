Andrew Tate Loses Appeal Over Asset Seizure, $17M Remains In Police Custody

Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan have lost their appeal to reclaim $17M worth of assets seized by Romanian law enforcement. As a result, the seized property will remain in police custody. As for the brothers themselves, they remain in police custody awaiting extradition to the United Kingdom. They have been charged with 21 counts of rape and sexual assault and will face trial in London.

Adin Ross recently apologized to Tate as the streamer, and disciple of Tate's lifestyle brand, inadvertently got the influencer arrested. Ross had revealed on stream that Tate had told him that he was "planning to leave Romania and not come back". This reached the Romanian authorities, who detained Tate for attempting to violate the conditions of his pre-trial release. However, Ross also noted that Tate had forgiven him and wanted the streamer to come to Romania to collaborate on some content. The veracity of this offer remains to be seen given the Tates' impending extradition.

Read More: Ryan Garcia Claims To Have Been Abducted And "Seen Aliens" During Twitter Space With Andrew Tate

Andrew Tate & Elon Musk Turned Down Millions To "Sell Their Souls," Influencer Claims

(Photo by DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

Elsewhere, Tate has cryptically claimed that he and Elon Musk turned down multi-million dollar payments to sell out. "I turned down 50m to sell my soul. All I had to do was shut up on certain subjects and sell trash to kids. I refused. Then I was arrested. Elon turned down 500m plus. Not many hero’s left. G," Tate cryptically wrote on X, formerly Twitter. Tate did not specify who had offered the money or what he would have to stop speaking on to receive it. As a result, the post reads like a generic "deep state" conspiracy tweet. Later in the day, Tate reposted a post about the "new world order" from 2013.

Furthermore, people pointed out several hypocrisies. First, people noted that Tate is currently beefing with Musk because Musk seemingly ignored his offer to "advertise X on X" for $1M a month. Additionally, people noted that Musk had "sold out" in recent weeks. Musk went from a fierce advocate of Palestine to posting pro-Israel content and even touring Israel with government officials.

Read More: Andrew Tate Praises Dr. Umar For Being "Ride Or Die" For The Black Community

[via]