Andrew Tate Praises Dr. Umar For Being "Ride Or Die" For The Black Community

Andrew Tate has offered praise to fellow controversial content creator Dr. Umar. "I dont care if you agree with him or not Dr Umar is ride or die for his people and I respect that," Tate wrote on X. His statement came after Umar went viral for a scathing attack on Vanessa Bryant, the widow of Kobe Bryant. Umar accused Bryant of "not doing sh-t" to "uplift the Black community". This was specifically in regard to the ways that she has spent her late husband's money in recent years. Umar pointed to a "sports initiative" that Bryant recently started with "six predominantly white colleges". Umar's anger came as a result of Bryant not "choosing a single HBCU". Umar was referring to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. In September, the foundation announced partnerships with UConn, USC, Kentucky, Oregon, Duke, and LSU.

However, Umar was largely shouted down by the Joe Budden crew. One contributor argued that "there are plenty of angry Black wives who got a Black man's money and didn't do sh-t for the Black community". As with many of Umar's moments, it felt more like he was talking to be heard than actually having something to say.

Andrew Tate Says He "Misses America"

Meanwhile, Tate recently said he "misses America", according to an early December tweet from the influencer. Tate hasn't lived in the States since 2017, when he and his brother relocated to Romania. Tate has long stated that he made the move due to the much more lenient enforcement of laws in the Eastern European nation. However, that did not stop Romanian officials from throwing the book at the Tate brothers over alleged rape and human trafficking.

However, it's not the first blunt, four-word tweet that Tate has spontaneously made recently. Tate simply wrote "I am a Billionaire" on X on November 23. It's a bold claim from a man who was recently valued at a net worth of around £10 million. That figure came from the Romanian officials as part of an evaluation of Tate's assets. This was conducted as part of his ongoing trial for rape, human trafficking, and organized crime. The lavish lifestyle portrayed by Tate over the years appears to be almost entirely fabricated. Even Tate's own lawyers admitted that the former kickboxing world champion "plays a character online".

