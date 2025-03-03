Kanye West Welcomes Andrew Tate Back To The U.S. With “Break The Internet” Interview Offer

Kanye West wants to stir up some controversy with Andrew Tate. Over the weekend, the mogul tweeted an offer to Tate, now back in the States, to sit down for a “break the internet” interview. “Andrew Tate back in the U.S.,” tweets Ye. “Interview time [eyes emoji]. Internet will never be the same.” Tate has not responded to the offer yet.

West, a boundary-pushing force in music and fashion, faced intense backlash in 2022 after making antisemitic comments. Major brands, including Adidas and Balenciaga, severed ties, leading to financial and reputational fallout. Tate, known for his outspoken views, defended West, framing the backlash as an attack on free speech rather than a justified consequence. He argued that silencing controversial figures only strengthens their influence.

Are Kanye West & Andrew Tate Friends?

Kanye West and Andrew Tate are not close friends, but they share a mutual respect shaped by their defiance of mainstream narratives and rejection of public scrutiny. Both have built careers on controversy, challenging established norms in their respective fields. Their association gained attention online when Tate shared an edited image featuring himself, West, Donald Trump, and Elon Musk, presenting them as disruptors of conventional power structures. Speculation about a collaboration followed in late 2022, but nothing materialized.