Kanye West & DJ Akademiks Discuss Their Interview And Ak Explains How It Happened

Although Kanye West spent a big chunk of his past few months burning hip-hop bridges and going nuclear on everyone, he still has a lot of media interest around him. His return to Japan seems to have quelled his Twitter rants for now, but there's a big piece of content reportedly on the way that will probably ignite a lot more conversation. DJ Akademiks has a Ye interview supposedly loading, and a behind-the-scenes clip from Half Price Dave shows them hopping on the phone after recording it and talking about how they felt concerning the final product. Well, Ak got to say his piece.

"What do you feel about that s**t?" Kanye West asked DJ Akademiks concerning their interview. "Man, that s**t was raw," the media reporter responded. "Bro, that s**t was raw and just, like, unfiltered. That s**t was dope, man. Like, I'm literally telling the people I'm with. I'm like, that was a f***ing surreal experience." Ak previously took to Twitter to ask any rapper who has an issue with how this upcoming interview dragged them to take it up with the Yeezy mogul, not with him. After getting back home from Los Angeles, he explained a bit of the background of this whole process to his stream.

DJ Akademiks Livestream

"I secured it, okay?" DJ Akademiks said of the interview on his livestream amid Kanye West's other controversies and tirades, remarking that it wasn't easy and it was an "unorthodox" experience. He said that Ye has a $10 million warehouse in Los Angeles for creative endeavors, where he was going to pull up for the interview. After landing later than expected around 8PM, the Chicago artist became suspicious of outside activity during his tweets and expressed he felt unsafe. So they canceled the interview that day amid Kanye's fears for his life. Ak was in L.A. for three days, though.

Kanye West Interview