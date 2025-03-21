Jim Jones Suggests Drugs Are Allegedly To Blame For Kanye West’s Latest Tirade

Kanye West has had some less than flattering things to say about various other artists in recent days, including Jim Jones. “F*CK JIM JONES," the Yeezy founder tweeted simply earlier this week. The seemingly random jab took social media users by surprise, as just a few weeks ago, he and Jones appeared to be on good terms during a trip to Tokyo.

He went on to clarify exactly what his issue with the New York rapper is, revealing that it all stems from a conversation about crypto. “SOOO JIM JONES GOT PAID 2 MILLION TO INTRODUCE ME TO A GENTLEMAN NAMED MR PINK TO DISCUSS MY CRYPTO COIN AND NEVER TOLD ME HE WAS GETTING 2 MILLION AND NEVER CUT ME IN,” he alleged. Despite feeling slighted, he made it clear that he still has love for Jones, but he did take the opportunity to make fun of his technical skills. “I ACTUALLY LOVE JIM JONES AND I’LL NEVER NEVER GO FULL YE, BUT I WANT THE PDF MORE THAN THE MONEY," he declared.

Kanye West's Twitter Rant

Jones ended up issuing a brief response to the rant on Instagram yesterday (March 20). He suggested that drugs could allegedly be behind the artist's latest tirade. “Ye sniffin’ Ye, lol but keep my name alive champ we love KanYE,” he wrote. "He’s lucky I don’t have time to talk bout lies right now only th truth lol lol lol."